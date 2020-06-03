Ambarella Inc (AMBA) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA)

Q1 2021 Earnings Call

, 2:30 p.m. ET

Louis Gerhardy -- Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Thank you, Jonathan. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining our first quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results conference call. Our speakers will be Dr. Fermi Wang, President and CEO; and Casey Eichler, CFO. The primary purpose of today's call is to providing with information regarding our results for the first quarter of our fiscal year 2021.

The discussion today and the responses to your questions will contain forward-looking statements regarding our projected financial results, financial prospects, market growth and demand for our solutions among other things. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should any of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should our assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. We're under no obligation to update these statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions as well as other information on potential risk factors that could affect our financial results are more fully described in the documents that we file with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 27, 2020 for fiscal year 2020 ending January 31, 2020.

Access to our first quarter fiscal year 2021 results' press release, historical results, SEC filings and a replay of today's call can be found on the Investor Relations portion of our website.

I will now turn the call over to Dr. Fermi Wang.

Fermi Wang -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Louis and good afternoon. First and foremost, ensuring the safety and the well-being of our global workforce has and will continue to be our highest priority. I'm very proud of our 760 employees around the world, and I thank them for their dedication and efforts to ensure their own safety and that of fellow employees, their families and the communities where we operate. The Ambarella team quickly implemented robust safety measures, modified work process and operated as a one team to execute our business plan, a plan that benefits all stakeholders, including employees, suppliers, customers and the shareholders. I'm confident that we will emerge from this difficult period more resilient and in a strong position to seize the opportunities that we believe remain firmly in place. We are operating in the midst of an unprecedented period of uncertainty and the volatility. Geopolitical risks remain high with the disputes between China and the US moving into the second year. And the issues around the foreign policy, trade and/or IP matters can bring new risks.

The global health pandemic COVID-19 within a matter of months swept award [Phonetic] and brings another set of risks to consider. These combinational risks, geopolitical and pandemic, cause the duration, severity and the impact associated coming downturn to be unknown. Despite the fluid environment and a full quarter of challenges, in Q1, we delivered the result slightly above the midpoint of the guidance we offered three months ago. Q1 revenue of $54.6 million was down 4% sequentially and up 16% versus the same period a year ago. Our operations team and the supply chain performed admirably, maintaining the safety of employees, yet quickly adapting to volatile order patterns and sustaining a high level of on-time deliveries for our customers.

CV design activity in February and March remained at a high level, all activity slowed in April and May as the customers alter order patterns for the pandemic. CV revenue momentum was strong in Q1 off a small base and the CV represented a mid-single-digit percent of total revenue. Despite the many of our development sites having to work for home, we have remained highly effective in our continued development of chips and software. During the quarter, we successfully brought up and verified our new automotive functions -- functional safety SoCs, the CV2FS and the CV22FS, which were announced during CES. After initial hardware verification work in our labs in Taiwan and US, the majority of the work has been in software development and our software engineers have become effective working from their homes. We are fully on schedule to assemble the SoCs into their corresponding software development kits to customers and partners in the second half of the year.

Not to be outdone, our VR sizing has also been very active during the quarter. We tapered out our sixth 10-nanometer SoC, a new member of CV4 AI SoC family that we look forward to discussing with you later this year. And we also tape out for test chip in advanced 5-nanometer process node technology. The test chip will enable us to tape out future SoCs as this advanced process node allowing us to maintain our performance and power advantages in future generation of chips.

I will now talk about our market and the customer, including addressing the impact of COVID-19 virus. In the professional security camera market, we're seeing some reduction in demand as a result of impact of the COVID-19 virus. A significant percentage of professional cameras are sold to integrators and installers whose ability to access buildings has been restricted. And this in turn has impacted the demand of cameras. Once the industry has recovered from the effect of the virus, however, we see upside opportunity for cameras in medical, educational, retail and access control applications, as well as new camera designs that include both thermal and video sensors, combined with advanced AI processing. The retail camera applications include the people counting and the distance monitoring for intelligent access control solutions as live video monitoring and the face recognition for contactless access.

Our design win pipeline remains extremely strong with camera makers continuing to develop cameras with advanced AI capability, and this quarter saw a number of significant customer product introduction based on our CV4 AI SoC solutions. During the quarter, Panasonic, Japan's leading provider of security surveillance solutions, introduced 10 new camera models based on Ambarella SoCs. The extensive new product lineup includes i-PRO series models based on our S3 H.265 and three AI network cameras based on our CV22 CVflow SoC. The AI cameras come in box, bullet and phone [Phonetic] configurations and leveraging AI processing at age to detect and identify movement, capture human faces and optimize data compression.

In May, Motorola Solutions announced that it would offer Avigilon security cameras with the software analytics to help organizations keep employees safe through the adherence of the health guidelines around protective face masks and the physical social distancing. This solution combines the power of video and the intelligence of AI-powered analytics running on Ambarella AI SoCs. Also during the quarter, Motorola announced it was acquiring UK-based IndigoVision, an existing user of Ambarella-based camera to expand its video security and command central software product offering in the European product prices.

In May, European security leader, Axis Communications entered the body-worn camera market with its first solution designed for use by law enforcement and private security. The body-worn camera has been designed on an open system architecture to support a broad range of video management and evidence management systems. Based on Ambarella's H5A SoC, the camera captured 1080p video, offered wide dynamic range processing and operated up to 12 hours.

And also during the quarter, leading Korea video security camera, Hanwha Techwin introduced its Wisenet P series IV camera based on Ambarella's CV2 SoCs, offering the high-risk AI performance of our CV4 family. The series included the TNB-9000 8K camera, which can lean into any area of image while preserving details. They also include three 4K cameras in different form factors and featuring advanced AI-based video analytics, including personal face, vehicle recognition, people counting, queue management and heat map.

Also in April, March Networks introduced its ME6 series 6-megapixel IP camera based on Ambarella's CV22 AI SoC. The camera uses deep neural network processing power to accurately distinguish between people and vehicle and it combines next-generation security analytics for accurate real-time detection and hours of events.

In the home security camera market, we have also seen some impact of sales as a result of customer order push-outs. Typically, home security cameras are sold in retail online -- in retail or online. And the closure of our retail stores have impacted demand. The majority of the cameras are manufactured by Taiwanese ODMs, which have generally remained in production throughout the crisis. Beyond the pandemic crisis, we see continued growth in this segment, including increasing demand for video doorbells and for cameras, including greater level of intelligence.

During the quarter, US smart home company, Vivint introduced new video doorbell product based on Ambarella's H5L [Phonetic]. The doorbell camera offers full 1080p video with wide 180-degree x 180-degree field of view, so that you will see both faces of visitors and the packages left on the doorstep. Advanced camera analytics detect and notify you of the arrival of people and package delivery where our two-way audio enables conversations with visitors.

In May, Logitech unveiled the new version of its Circle View security camera supporting Apple's HomeKit smart home system based on Ambarella's H2LM SoC. The Circle View records 1080p videos, 180-degree field of view and it can capture infrared footage at night up to 15 feet away.

In the access control market, Xiaomi, one of the largest smart lock brand in China, announced the Aqara P100 fingerprint smart lock with homekit support. The lock integrates [Indecipherable] viewing camera, offers 1080p video, ultrawide field of view and the lurking [Phonetic] detection feature.

In the automotive market, our current revenue is driven primarily by OEMs car recorders integrating to new models in Asia and aftermarket dash cameras sold in retail. Our OEM business has been affected by the temporary closure of automotive plants in Asia, while our US and European dash cam market has been impacted by retail store closures. Additionally, automotive market continued to remain weak with many OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers shutdown and decision of future product generation is delayed. Despite this, however, we have continued to make progress in our engagement for ADAS and electronic mirror applications.

In the electronic mirror segment, car manufacturers are currently making decision for single channel electronic mirror solution ahead of the three new designs that we have originally been targeting. Our SoCs provide efficient and cost-effective solution for single channel mirrors and also include other functions; for example, video recording. As a result, we are seeing revenue opportunity for OE and car design with SOP expected to begin for 2023 time frame. Ambarella is working with Inceptio, a Chinese company founded in 2018 to build a nationwide freight network using autonomous driving trucks. Inceptio's goal is to achieve secure, efficient and economical transportation-as-a-service to logistics customers. This will be achieved using Inceptio's automotive-grade L3, L4 autonomous driving software and hardware working in collaborations with major automotive manufacturers. Inceptio is using Ambarella's CV2AQ, our AEC-Q100 and the CV2FS ASIL automotive SoC to enable the best new network-based IT applications.

And in April, Korean dash cam leader, THINKWARE introduced its QXD 5000 model featuring two-channel QHD plus QHD video, smart remote viewing as remote alarm notification. Based on Ambarella's H22A SoC, the dash camera also includes ADAS functions, including lane detection warning, forward collision warning and traffic light changing alarm. As we have previously mentioned, we are continuing to win designs at the customers that provide aftermarket fleet management solutions for commercial vehicles as well solution for ride sharing and taxi services. In addition to video recording, the camera solution supports AI-based applications such as a front ADAS, active driver monitoring and blind-spot detection. The AECQ-100 version of CV22 and CV25 SoC combines of this imaging, powerful AI processing in low power, making them ideal solution for AI camera operating in challenging automotive environments. We expect our customers to begin field trials and initial production in the fourth quarter of this year, deploying AI software solutions that are based both their own in-house models and for Ambarella's ecosystem partners.

In summary, with the environment around us as highly volatile and uncertain, we are fully committed to our strategy and the long-term secular trends we're addressing remain intact. Our strategy to leverage our successful video processing heritage into the development of a highly optimized video AI computer vision platform has not changed. In essence, we are enabling higher level of automation in multiple industries. And as the industry emerges from the current crisis, demand for higher levels of automation should be more important than ever, driving the large new markets we have identified in the past. Furthermore, our operating cash flow, financial discipline and the liquidity over -- and the strength of our balance sheet enable us to sustain our planned level of visual AI investments through these difficult times.

With strong execution, we continue to expect our significant R&D investment to yield positive returns. Our CV strategy continued to validate it with the broad customer activity, an expanding list of customer in production, early CV revenue growth and the new products and technology that expand the platform and our reach into new markets. For example, during Q1, five more customers entered production status with our CV SoC, three in security camera market and two in automotive markets. In the next several months, we expect to begin to sample customers our first Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) SoCs and the development of our new family of our 5-nanometer SoC continue to move forward.

Finally, in response to the health pandemic, our corporate giving initiative comprised of employee donation and the corporate match raised more than $300,000 for various aid organizations in the regions we operate. I thank Ambarella's employees for their response to this giving initiative for managing their safety and safety of those around them as well as for their strong execution to support our customers and drive our own regional AI initiatives.

I will now turn the call over to Casey who will give you more details about what we are seeing and expect for the business.

Kevin C. Eichler -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Fermi and good afternoon everyone. Today, I'll review the financial highlights for the first quarter of fiscal year '21 ending April 30 and provide a financial outlook for our second quarter of fiscal '21 ending July 31.

During the call, I'll discuss non-GAAP results and ask that you refer to today's press release for a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results. For non-GAAP reporting, we have eliminated stock-based compensation expense adjusted for the impact of taxes. We faced a full quarter of both public health and geopolitical challenges in Q1. And despite this, our revenue of $54.6 million was slightly above the midpoint of our original guidance. This represents a decrease of 4% from Q4 and an increase of 16% when compared to the same quarter of the prior year. In Q1, revenue declined sequentially in all end markets with automotive down in the very low-double-digits and security and other product revenue down slightly. Both professional and smart home security business declined slightly sequentially.

Non-GAAP gross margin for Q1 was 59.1% compared to 58.7% in the preceding quarter and was close to the high end of our guidance due to favorable mix in business. Non-GAAP operating expense for the first quarter was $31.9 million compared to $30.5 million for the previous quarter. Opex increased primarily due to an increase in payroll taxes and an increase in amortization expense for the tape-out of new 5-nanometer and 10-nanometer SoCs. Other income of $1.3 million reflected the impact of lower interest rates.

The non-GAAP net income for Q1 was $1.3 million or $0.04 per share compared to non-GAAP net income of $4.9 million or $0.14 per share in the fourth quarter. In the first quarter, the non-GAAP earnings per share were based on 35.2 million diluted shares, as compared to 35.1 million diluted shares in the prior quarter. The non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 includes a change in the non-GAAP tax rate calculation to exclude losses from jurisdictions where there is no tax benefit associated. This was done to improve the alignment of the non-GAAP income tax to the non-GAAP profit before tax.

Accordingly, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP loss per share for the first quarter of fiscal year '20 ended April 30, 2019 have been adjusted for the change in non-GAAP income tax effect and presented consistent with the first quarter of fiscal year '21 presentation. A reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP calculations is included in the financial statement portion of our press release.

Total headcount at the end of the fourth quarter was 760 with about 81% of our employees dedicated to engineering. Approximately 69% of total headcount is located in Asia.

In Q1, we generated positive operating cash flow of $7.6 million. Cash and marketable securities were $411.3 million, up from $404.7 million at the end of the fourth quarter. We purchased 25,719 shares of common stock in the quarter for $1 million, representing an average price of about $39 per share. In May, Ambarella's Board of Directors approved an extension of the current $50 million repurchase program for an additional 12 months ending June 30, 2021. As of today, the remaining $49 million available from the $50 million repurchase agreement authorized in June 30, 2021.

Total accounts receivable at the end of Q1 were $20.7 million or 34 days sales outstanding. This compares to accounts receivable of $18.5 million or 30 days sales outstanding at the end of the prior quarter. Net inventory at the end of the first quarter was $22 million compared to $23 million at the end of the previous quarter. Days of inventory increased to 91 days in Q1 from 82 days in Q4. We had two 10% plus revenue customers in Q1. WT Microelectronics, a fulfillment partner in Taiwan, came in at 63% of revenue; and Chicony, a Taiwanese ODM who manufactures for multiple customers, came in at 15%.

I will now discuss the outlook for the second quarter of fiscal '21. The confluence of health pandemic and geopolitical factors has led to unprecedented volatility and continued uncertainty in forecasting. The global health pandemic continues to disrupt demand. On our March 3rd earnings call, we stated we were beginning to see order push-outs and cancellations. This trend, together with a slowdown in design activity, began in Q1 and we believe will continue in Q2. Most importantly, the pandemic has put global economies in sharp contraction with unemployment rapidly rising, and the impact of changes in government business and consumer spending is significantly unknown at this time.

In addition to the health pandemic, as we have discussed for the last year, we continue to be a wide variety of geopolitical risks and situations remaining very fluid; geopolitical risk, including new US export control on advanced technologies; the risks customers in China continue to take action to reduce their dependence on US components that they believe may be subject to export control; changes in the entity list and/or tariffs, as well as market share shifts between our customers. We remain concerned about the dual China, non-China supply chain that is being created and how it impacts our customers in China. The foreign direct product rule announced by the US on May 15 and the addition of 33 companies to the entity list on May 22 have further escalated tension, which may lead to an adverse reaction from the government and/or our customers in China.

In our prior earnings calls, we estimated two professional security camera customers in China had pulled in roughly $10 million of revenue from fiscal year '21 to fiscal year '20. We do not believe there has been a material change in the inventory of Ambarella SoCs carried by these two customers, and we continue to anticipate weaker order patterns from both of these customers in the second half as they digest their safety stock of inventory.

Based on these factors and our best judgment at the current time, we expect total revenue for the second quarter ending July 31, 2020 to be in the range of $50 million, plus or minus 6%. We anticipate the security market will be up sequentially with automotive and other revenue expected to decline. With a very wide range of public health and geopolitical forces impacting the outlook, at this point of time, we are unable to forecast beyond the second quarter. We estimate Q2 non-GAAP gross margin to be between 59% to 60.5% compared to 59.1% in the first quarter, as the favorable customer mix brings gross margins back into our long-term model of 59% to 62%.

We expect non-GAAP operating -- excuse me, non-GAAP opex in the second quarter to be between $31 million and $33 million, due to increased engineering expenses, including amortization for the tape-out of our first family of 5-nanometer SoCs, as well as potential changes in our ability to continue to receive the engineering credit that we've talked about in the past.

Second quarter other income should be modeled around $1 million, reflecting lower interest rates on our net cash position. The second quarter non-GAAP tax rate should be modeled in the 15% to 20% range. We estimate our diluted share count for Q2 to be approximately 35.3 million shares.

Ambarella will be participating in the Bank of America: Virtual Global Technology Conference on June 3, the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Virtual Conference on June 9 and the ROTH Virtual London Conference on June 24. Please contact Louis for more details on these events. Thank you for joining our call today.

And with that, I'll turn it back over to the operator for questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

Certainly. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Joe Moore from Morgan Stanley. Your question please.

Joe Moore -- Analyst -- Morgan Stanley

Yeah. Thanks. Let me ask the question. I think you guys said of the five CV customers that are in production, the two are in automotive. And I was a little surprised by that. I wonder if you could talk about what types of applications are already in production with CV? And then for my follow-up, just are you -- do you still think you're on track to be sort of 10% CV for the year?

Fermi Wang -- Chief Executive Officer

Well, first of all, let me answer the 10%. I think although we have a less visibility on the second half, but we still continue to believe that we have a very good chance to deliver the 10% total CV revenue. And I think that's on track. We'll continue to report on the progress on that. So the 10% CV thing, I think, is definitely something that we think it's important for a milestone, we continue to track on that.

In terms of five customers, we didn't announce their names, but I think that auto revenue coming from most likely is a commercial vehicle for ADAS and/or fleet management for ADAS or internal monitoring. So those kinds of applications because they don't need the AISL application, so it's easier and faster to get into production. So I think that's the kind of automotive production we're talking about.

Joe Moore -- Analyst -- Morgan Stanley

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Tristan Gerra from Baird. Your question please.

Tristan Gerra -- Robert W. Baird -- Analyst

Hi, good afternoon. Could you remind us as of last quarter, the percentage of your revenue coming from China customers and whether they started to diversify procurement away from US vendors? I think the number was about 20% in the prior quarter. And also, any details that you could add in terms of the new restriction list and potential impact this has? And then at the same time, putting into the mix, HiSilicon being eventually cut-off from TSMC and what the preferred dynamics does that create later this year for the camera market in China?

Kevin C. Eichler -- Chief Financial Officer

So let me -- let Fermi answer the last question. But as far as geographic breakdown of revenue, we don't disclose specifically by country the geographic breakdown of revenue. A lot of our revenue in Asia and in China in particular, goes through WT. So you can see that WT is a big part of our revenue. And a lot of that goes through WT as well as Chicony and others, but we don't specifically call out customers. I think people have made estimates as to what certain customers might be, for example, Hikvision or Dahua, but we don't call that out. We just call out our over 10% customers, which are WT and Chicony.

Fermi Wang -- Chief Executive Officer

Correct. So for the HiSilicon question, I think that -- first of all, I think that because the rule just came out and when we talk to our attorney, I think there is still a lot of details that -- which are not very well understood. We're trying to understand that. And we haven't seen how our customers react to that ruling yet, but however, like we said before, we knew that this is going to continue to help us outside China. I think outside China, we already reported like Panasonic [Indecipherable] use HiSilicon in the past. And you can see that from our earnings call this time, we do see that we're picking up design wins from that.

Inside China, I think it's a different story because there are multiple different factors playing at the same time. While HiSilicon might not -- even TSMC cannot shift to HiSilicon, but however at the same time, most of our Chinese customers are probably trying to avoid US component at this point and they probably will pick using our other solutions, if they have choice, but on the middle and high end, they have lots of choice. So there are so many uncertainty in China today and the rule is so new. We are still watching how this progresses, and we are talking to our customer, particularly in China to understand how they feel about it. So I would say, if there's something for certain, I think the outside China is, definitely we will see a positive for us. Inside China is still unknown.

Tristan Gerra -- Robert W. Baird -- Analyst

Okay, great. That's very useful. And then just a quick follow-up. Are you seeing any lingering supply chain disruptions, including at your customers? And you've mentioned a significant rebound in your security-related revenue this quarter. Is that really backlog fell for what could not be built in Q1? Are you basically back in line with real end demand in Q2 in security?

Fermi Wang -- Chief Executive Officer

First of all, from a supply chain point of view, I think our supply chain has seen a very little impact from the COVID-19. However, we do see a very strange ordering pattern for our customer, and when we talked to them, they do mention disruptions in their supply chains, particularly in the auto space. Also, we see some disruption in the supply chain for our security customer also.

However, I think, security cam -- if you look at among all our costs -- our current market that we're trying to address, I will say the professional security camera is probably the least being impacted by COVID-19. And also, there are lot of new demands like thermal sensor integrated with the cameras like contactless cameras for sensing applications. So we do see opportunities for security -- for the professional security camera. So maybe, that's the reason of that we are seeing a better result on the professional security side.

But also -- however, I did point out on the consumer security side, [Indecipherable] is a retail product. And with all the -- a lot of retail channels are shut down in US and Europe, we do see that -- supply chain problem is one thing, but the end-demand is a different story. And when -- because the Q3 end-demand is still unknown, we are working with our customers try to understand that as much as we can.

Tristan Gerra -- Robert W. Baird -- Analyst

Very useful. Thank you so much.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Tore Svanberg from Stifel. Your question please.

Tore Svanberg -- Stifel Nicolaus & Co. -- Analyst

Yes, thank you. Fermi, I had a question on the professional security market. You mentioned the integration of thermal sensors and so on and so forth. Is that something that you're already offering? And if not, when would you expect to start perhaps delivering SoC that would include thermal sensors?

Fermi Wang -- Chief Executive Officer

Well, first of all, we don't include the CMOS sensor with thermal sensor in our silicon, but we can interface easily with CMOS -- thermal sensor [Indecipherable] interface with our CMOS sensors. So, in fact, several customers, for example, [Indecipherable] they already start shipping some thermal cameras with traditional security camera, by using all the solution, which is always a very small at this point. But that proof-of-concept that using our existing chip, we can easily interface with thermal sensor. And in the future, we can even apply some kind of sensor fusion with our AI capability. So I think thermal sensor was a niche market in the past, but with the pandemic, you can see a strong demand and in the future, these compilers and also try to do a little bit of screening on with the temperature, I think that definitely drive the demand for this. So I think the answer to your question is our existing solution can enter with thermal sensor without any problems.

Tore Svanberg -- Stifel Nicolaus & Co. -- Analyst

Very good. And as a follow-up on the automotive side of things, that market has been weak for you already for several months. Now that there is some production starting up again in that market, are you starting to see any positive signs or movements in the auto business at all?

Fermi Wang -- Chief Executive Officer

Well, we see some positive sign in China, but not other places. For example, although I'm hoping that Japan can come back soon because a lot of our recorded business is in Japan. But the Japanese government had been on and off shutting down the CVs in Japan. So it created unknown to us. So I would say that from all the automotive business, we see more positive signs in China, but not anywhere else.

Tore Svanberg -- Stifel Nicolaus & Co. -- Analyst

Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Ross Seymore from Deutsche Bank. Your question please.

Ross Seymore -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Hi, guys. Thanks for letting me ask the question. And congrats on weathering all the storm simultaneously. I guess, my first question would be for Casey. You talked about directionally up for IP security in your fiscal second quarter guide and then down for automotive and consumer. But as we've seen in the automotive market, down can be quite a severe magnitude. So any sort of quantification of that, even kind of ballpark ranges like you gave for what it actually did in the fiscal first quarter that you give us for your second quarter guide by segment?

Kevin C. Eichler -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. So what I had said about the automotive and other is that we would expect that they would decline. To have an order of magnitude and visibility in this environment is pretty tough. I think I'm directionally correct. For me to try to put brackets on it more timely than that, I think, would give you a sense that I have more visibility than I really do today. And that's really true for all of the markets but because of some of the comments that the Fermi just made, again directionally, I do think that the security market will be up. But again to quantify that is really, really tough in this current environment. I mean, we feel good and confident. That's why we gave a guidance, although it'd be a little broader that we have some visibility into Q2 to get too fine on it, I think, would be difficult.

Ross Seymore -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Got it. Thanks for that color. And then, I guess for my follow-up, when you talk about that $10 million that you expect the customers to burn off into the second half of the year. Have you seen their behavior actually start to change? It doesn't sound like it has yet. It seems like you have this somewhat ironic combination that the longer that trade tensions stay elevated, the more likely those customers want to carry buffer. So, is there anything changed to give you believe that that will be burned down in the second half of this year, or are you just basically sticking around waiting for that to happen just like the rest of us?

Fermi Wang -- Chief Executive Officer

I think we are waiting, but also we see some signs. First of all, I think the ordering patterns suggest that the order pattern slowing down basically suggests that they're bringing off because, like you said, they're continuing to shipping our cameras. But however, at the same time, the trade war now really shifting the gear to how they're going to handle HiSilicon supply. So when they see our Chinese customer building our inventory, you should assume that they're probably building up a lot more HiSilicon supply and then they are building ours, because we always said that we have no problem to continue to ship products to that at this point. So I think that's the difference. So we do see some indication that they are putting off the inventory gradually.

Ross Seymore -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Got it. And I guess one final housekeeping one. Casey, how are you thinking about opex in the second half of this year? You did a good job in the first quarter, I assume a lot of the variable cost that you can keep tight already. So is this kind of the run rate, first quarter, second quarter, the $32 million, the run rate going into the second half, or are there are some items that we need to appreciate that would be a little more lumpier in nature?

Kevin C. Eichler -- Chief Financial Officer

Well, again, as we continue to push our roadmap forward, aggressively, not only in 10-nanometers, but in 5-nanometer, as you can imagine the tape-out cost, CAD tools, etc., although amortize that pushes that amortization up. And so, you do have some build from that, as you go out into the year. But we don't have any other programs that are dramatic that I would say are going to change the opex one way or the other.

Fermi Wang -- Chief Executive Officer

But I think the -- another thing I want to add is, obviously at this current difficult time that watching our expense on other areas is very important for us. While we commit to continue to 5-nanometer and 10-nanometer silicon development, at the same time, we are very cautious in terms of hiring people, other expenses, including trade show travels, which naturally being cut back. And so, we are watching our expense on this area, but we continue to commit on R&D expenses, not hiring, but on the tape-out and silicon development.

Kevin C. Eichler -- Chief Financial Officer

And it's -- again, it's a little hard to tell when people are going to be able to feel comfortable traveling and these conferences are going to start to take place in person again in the second half. And so, we'll have to watch that as well.

Ross Seymore -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Let's just hope it is the second half. Thanks guys. Appreciate it.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Adam Gonzalez from Bank of America Securities. Your question please?

Adam Gonzalez -- Bank of America -- Analyst

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my question. Apologies if this was addressed in the prepared remarks, my connection was little bit spotty. But just wanted to know how of the current pandemic and crisis has really impacted your design momentum and pipeline, particularly in CV for autos? Have your customer interactions changed at all?

Fermi Wang -- Chief Executive Officer

Well, first of all, there are multiple different impact. First of all, for example, because of working for home and some of the company of customer even only working two days a week, so it definitely the decision is being slowed down. And also there are some activity, engineering activity got delayed. So I think that impact is clear. What we are trying to figure out is whether -- when they come back to the normal stage, whether they going to review, how they going to review recurring investment level and how they going to invest on different projects. That's I think, something that we really will try to understand for how that impact us. We don't see a clear invitation yet, but from the impact point of view, definitely the current project working -- the activities slow down and some projects got pushed out just because of working style.

Adam Gonzalez -- Bank of America -- Analyst

Got it. And then on the per security side in response to an earlier question, I think you alluded to some risk of the China customers perhaps wanting to procure ships from non-US customers moving forward. Outside of high-silicon, you might be cut-off from TSMC soon. What other options are there really in the first surveillance market?

Fermi Wang -- Chief Executive Officer

Well, that we said before in our low-end side, there are quite a few in China and Taiwan. So -- so that's definitely a concern. However, in the middle and high-end particularly on the CV, the midstream like CV22, CV2 level of chip. I don't think there is a mutual choice. So that's why we are continuing to talking to our Chinese customer to understand. But however up, my gut feeling is that the US and China situation continue to deteriorate, really trigger our customer have a more concerns of using our US component.

Adam Gonzalez -- Bank of America -- Analyst

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jeff Kessler from Imperial Capital. Your question please.

Jeff Kessler -- Imperial Capital -- Analyst

Thank you and thank you for taking my question. With regard to access control, a number of the integrators who been able to get into closed schools, closed government facilities, have been able to start for the first time, getting involved, getting into empty spaces and beginning to install both access and video. And I'm wondering if you're seeing an uptick from your end markets in that area, particularly when it comes to some of the electronic network locks that integrate with video.

Fermi Wang -- Chief Executive Officer

Right. So we do see our customer, they start reengaging with their end customer and start doing those kind of things. But we haven't seen on the ordering pattern yet because there is obviously a delay. You need to empty their inventory level, they do deal with and they need to understand that. So, followed by talking to customer, we understand they already start reengaging, in fact most of our US customer on the professional security camera side, I told us they are reengaging with their current customers already. So that's a great sign. And then that's another reason we believe that the professional security has a much less impact than the other market that we are dealing with.

At the same time, and I also believe when, hopefully that we go back to normal, a little bit. And in fact we believe that the contactless monitor camera, as well as other AI trend will continue to help us to establish our AI solution to this kind of market and enable even more AI applications in the future.

Jeff Kessler -- Imperial Capital -- Analyst

Yeah, well, one other quick question on access and their introduction of body-worn cameras. It appears that, it isn't just access for some other higher-end camera manufacturers, are getting involved in trying to get more analytics on a mobile basis, getting mobile cameras out there, not just for police, but for other uses as well. Are you seeing -- are you seeing demand in, obviously you've mentioned access under mobile camera. But are you seeing demand from access and other companies at the high end that are going to need AI for mobile applications?

Fermi Wang -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes, the need is clear. And the challenge is how to do AI and the video and streaming at power consumption, that can offer the any -- that the camera can operate 12 hours in a row, with an operating all of the capability, just talk about. So, and with all solution, we are getting there. And also, we believe that our investment in the lower geometry process will definitely enable that.

However, for this market, I want to point out, it's at the beginning of the demand, because any wearable camera, if you use only for policemen or for -- even for security guard, the market size is limited. However, you start figuring out other usage that were required is kind of camera that could be -- due to increased TAM. So I think the trend is there. But however I think, but because of technology limitation at this point, it gives a roadmap that will continue to increase the performance, reduce power consumption, add more AI performance to there and enabling a much better customer usage and a better customer experience with this kind of a wearable cameras. That's why we're looking for.

Jeff Kessler -- Imperial Capital -- Analyst

Okay. Great. Thank you very much. Appreciate it.

Operator

Thank you for calling. Our next question comes from the line of Quinn Bolton from Needham. Your question please.

Quinn Bolton -- Needham & Co. -- Analyst

Hey guys. Maybe first clarification from Casey -- on the second quarter outlook, did you say that the overall security market would be up or is that just a professional security? Just want to make sure I heard you right.

Kevin C. Eichler -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. I said overall security.

Quinn Bolton -- Needham & Co. -- Analyst

Okay. Can you say whether that's both professional and consumer, or just your comment is the overall bucket?

Kevin C. Eichler -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, I think overall, we feel that is the right way to think about it. Again because of the visibility that we've got, I don't want to get into specifics around what's going on. For me again it's talked about a lot of customers, both professional and in consumer that are moving forward. And we feel very good about that. I think, I would keep it at just sequentially up for the overall security market.

Quinn Bolton -- Needham & Co. -- Analyst

Great. And then Fermi you kind of mentioned that the slowdown in design activity in April and May. And I assume it's too early in June to try to assess June trends. But what do you think it takes for those companies or customers to start to reengage. Does that they have to get folks back to the office? Is it that they just need time to figure out how to work and be effective working from home? Just wondering what your thoughts on kind of reengaging with those customers are.

Fermi Wang -- Chief Executive Officer

I don't think it's required to go back to office a 100%. It's really that for example, some automotive customer they --not only working for home, they only work two days a week. So with that limitation, it really hurts the productivity. And I think even in California, our people start talking about, well we open in June gradually. I don't think we've gone 100% into office immediately. But I do think that, if we are going to plan a very slow but gradually a progress to -- by moving employee back to the office. So from that point of view, I think that the product loss will be reduced. But I think the most important thing is really about, there are some companies putting very strict rules about working hours for the employees, and that has to be removed for us to see a back to normal working conditions.

Quinn Bolton -- Needham & Co. -- Analyst

Understood. And the last question, you guys had mentioned that the e-mirror design win. I know it's a little ways out, but just wondering if you could give us any more detail, I think you said it was a single channel e-mirror. So just wondering does that mean it's just like a rearview camera. Do you have both sides and the rearview, or can you give us any sort of sense on the dollar content per vehicle for that win?

Fermi Wang -- Chief Executive Officer

So in the past, we focus on three -- all three -- three windows. But now -- three mirrors. But I think right now what we add to it is we start doing a one channel design. But the one channel design also with one channel plus all the function. For example, a lot of people trying to use a one channel but also add some other functions into their cameras. So I think the single channel cameras is rear-mirror and -- but also all the customer that we talk to, they have -- they need a roadmap to leverage single-mirror applications, as well as two mirror, as well three mirror. So you have a roadmap that cover all of that makes it easier for customer to using one supplier to address all the needs of electronic mirrors. That's what we are talking about.

So what we -- although we're talking about single-mirror design with this time, but I do believe that leveraging our experience on three channel in the past, and then now we can offer the complete roadmap from the one channel to three channel at efficient cost. I think that's the reason we start winning those designs.

Quinn Bolton -- Needham & Co. -- Analyst

Thank you, Fermi.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Suji Desilva from Roth Capital. Your question please.

Suji Desilva -- Roth Capital Partners -- Analyst

Hi, Fermi. Hi, Casey. Can you just circle back to the consumer security market. And just I'm trying to put together the comments you made. You have momentum, I think earlier in the year and then the visibility is limited because of macro, but you said that, the security market overall be up. So just to understand the qualitative comments you're making on the consumer security market particularly going into the -- what it would normally be a holiday season, obviously different year this year?

Fermi Wang -- Chief Executive Officer

Correct. So first of all, last time we had this conference call, we made it clear that consumer IP can is a market that really help us to continue grow our revenue. And we are saying that it is in a long-term point of view that didn't change. However, in the short-term point of view, that's because a lot of retail store as a whole customer used to sell their consumer can through. All those -- some of them we also shutdown, and some of them even closed. So until those retail stores open, we have a very little visibility of a second-half demand, that's why it's hard to say.

And right now just because all of this is just gradually reopen, I think it will take weeks for our customer to decide how they want to respond to the selling season. Because as you know, if there is a selling season this year, we need to stop prepare products and they need to prepare their final systems and putting into the channel. They stop and need to start right now. So we are waiting to see for our customer, how they're going to react to this reopening and how they forecast of all the second half, particularly from a selling season.

Kevin C. Eichler -- Chief Financial Officer

As you know Suji, last year in the second half, we had the first wave of CV which was in the professional security camera market. And we talked about the consumer being a similar type of second wave in the second half of this year, clearly with everything going on that we just talked about, in Fermi's reference, it's a point in time where it's difficult to say or understand what if any impact is going to happen in the second half.

Clearly, with consumer staying at home and everything else, it's just put a bit clouded that it's hard to get much visibility into it. But we still feel it's going to be the second wave of CV. And then -- some of the automotive and other areas, the access control and robotics forming up the next waves in CV. But it's just hard for us to continue to make that call as precisely as we were feeling a quarter or two ago, because of what's going on.

Suji Desilva -- Roth Capital Partners -- Analyst

Okay. That's helpful color. And then maybe a bit -- higher level question perhaps for me. On the product roadmap you have the 10-nanometer and 5-nanometer products. Can you talk about what the key vectors you're pushing on here in the roadmap are, to stay competitive versus the GPUs and FPGAs in the market that you're competing within the automotive market. Any color there will be helpful. I know -- almost about Italy fairly soon. See you guys live, but if you could kind of give us some color there would be helpful.

Fermi Wang -- Chief Executive Officer

So first of all, I think that the -- low power has -- low power consumption has been one key area that we'll try to differentiate. And we said that many times before that our architecture give us, our silicon architecture give us that low power consumption and differentiation. But however, if we fall behind two process node, we might lose that low power advantage totally.

With our competitors like auto space and even the security space there are big companies, they are moving aggressively moving forward. And we have to do a certain things. So for 5-nanometer is across the board. For all the chips that we are doing for CV2 and CV22 and CV25, you should expect that the final meter, we have chips to address both security camera, as well as for automotive. And at the same time for automotive, if you want to address CV2 -- sorry the level 2 plus solution that everybody trying to design get design-win, the performance requirements continue to increase. And to achieve appropriate power consumption which is much lower than our competitors, that we need to -- not only leverage our silicon architecture but also move to 5-nanometers to keep our advantages.

Suji Desilva -- Roth Capital Partners -- Analyst

Okay. Thanks guys.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Charlie Anderson from Colliers Security [Phonetic]. Your question please.

Charlie Anderson -- Dougherty & Co. -- Analyst

Yes, thanks for taking my questions. Casey, just to start out with inventory came down a little bit in the quarter. You have a lot of variables to deal with the rest of the year. I wonder if you could just give us sort of your high level overview of how we'll treat inventory in the rest of the year? And I got a follow-up.

Kevin C. Eichler -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. As you know, we've over the last four to six quarters have brought inventory down and done a little bit more rigorous inventory management, I think that's been helpful in a good discipline for the business. At this point, we've kind of been hovering roughly in this area, and it just kind of depends on the orders we see what's getting shifted beginning and ends of quarters. And there really isn't much to read into that, it was $1 million change. So it really wasn't that much of a change.

Most of our inventory and product are on high runners. And so we feel -- don't feel a lot of exposure to that long term, but we're managing inventory and trying to make sure that we stay in the right place. It's a little tricky like everything else right now with the visibility because you don't want to get caught with all of a sudden an upturn and you don't have product. And so we're trying to balance that in an appropriate way.

Charlie Anderson -- Dougherty & Co. -- Analyst

Okay. Great. And for my follow-up, just on the subject of thermal cameras. I think we're seeing the real pull in the market like immediately. So I'm sort of curious where things stand as far as your ability to serve that market. Is there a design activity that needs to take place, or are there any existing models in the market with your silicon that can serve that need, or is this more out in 2021 and beyond? Thanks.

Fermi Wang -- Chief Executive Officer

Well like I said, I believe that multiple professional security camera customers are working on that and I believe you will see products coming out this year. And like you said, there's a high demand. And I think that -- I hope there's ongoing demand that we should see. But we do believe that there will be solutions out this year. But however, I do believe that as soon as this trend started, when people realize that thermal can be easily integrated and the price come down from the current level. That will enable different -- totally different applications. For example, I can imagine that even for the home security camera at the right price, a thermal camera can be very helpful from doing access control.

And also in fact that if the price and the power is right even for automotive business, you can use that to identify evidence of either person or animals that you want to avoid when you're driving. Those things become helpful. The biggest problem in the past was thermal sensor usually very expensive and it's not very easy to integrate. And very -- but with this new market opportunity, a lot of people spending time finding way to integrate with the security camera as well as developing algorithm software to do a sensor fusion between thermal sensor as well as the CMOS sensor together. And all of that effort will help the thermal sensor become more popular in my opinion for both -- for all of the applications that we're looking at right now.

Charlie Anderson -- Dougherty & Co. -- Analyst

Great. Thank you so much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Matt Ramsay from Cowen. Your question please.

Matthew Ramsay -- Cowen & Co. -- Analyst

Thank you very much. Good afternoon guys. Obviously, a lot of uncertainty out there, but it was nice to hear for me that the ASIL products, it sounds like for the automotive industry are ready to start rolling out. I just wondered if you might talk about programs that you've been working on in the automotive space that might have been waiting for ASIL certified silicon? And what your expectations are for growth of those products over the next 12 to 18 months? Thanks.

Fermi Wang -- Chief Executive Officer

Right. So for this ASIL chip, CV2FS and CV22FS they are designed mainly for ADAS application, although they can be used for the ADAS plus DMS or ADAS plus in cabin monitoring. All of that the combination with those three applications are the sweet spot for the design. And we are talking to multiple. In fact, we announced one Chinese car guy already using -- planning to use CV2FS and what they will get sampled very soon. And plus there are multiple customers are evaluating CV2 and CV22FS for their new programs. But I think the biggest opportunity for us in this space is trying to enable ADAS application with the chip and with our software partners. We talked about high line in the past, there's a Korean strata vision in there and then there are other partners we are working with. So trying to make sure our partners can pull their software onto a platform and we can sample this through Tier 1s on time. I think this is the key execution we have to do in the next several months.

Matthew Ramsay -- Cowen & Co. -- Analyst

Got it. Thanks. And just a follow-up, I noticed that over the last I don't know 12 months or so that there's been a little bit more communication from the company about things that you're doing in the logistics and shipping factory automation, those type markets with some contracts that you've won with some trucking companies for automating, package delivery for obviously some things with your camera partners that may be in the Amazon Go Store and you branded some software development stuff with Amazon in their cloud to work on your software stacks. It seems like that's a push that your product maybe -- your products overall might be well suited for those markets as they develop and something you're investing in. Just high level thoughts, how important/big an opportunity that might be and timing of such an opportunity, when it happens? Thanks.

Kevin C. Eichler -- Chief Financial Officer

First of all, we are continuing to invest in those areas. And we didn't mention this time because I think COVID-19 probably cloud every -- all the other discussion that we have. And this is like I said before. It's our mid-term to long-term investment. And we are continuing to invest in area, because we think this is important for us. And also we believe there's a big market opportunity, in the mid and long-term. So, while we continue to work with all of the partners you mentioned, what you just said. And also we continue to do business development over Zoom meetings, over a conference call to talk to them, making sure they are -- we support them properly.

So, all the projects are ongoing. However, at the same time, we can do see some slowdown in some projects because COVID-19. And things but we expect all the projects were back to normal, when the business reopened. Again, although we didn't talk much about that direction you mentioned, but that continues to be an area that we need to continue to invest and continue to work with our customer closely to introduce product.

Matthew Ramsay -- Cowen & Co. -- Analyst

Thank you very much guys. I appreciate it.

Kevin C. Eichler -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our final question for today comes from the line of Richard Shannon from Craig-Hallum. Your question please.

Richard Shannon -- Craig-Hallum -- Analyst

Thanks guys. Just two quick questions for me, embedded in your guidance for the July quarter, you talked about security being up. Curious if you can kind of give us a geographic breakdown your expectations there, specifically thinking about China versus rest of the world.

Fermi Wang -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. We talk about China, basically two customers continues to digest their inventory. So I think that's an indication that probably they are slower revenue, in Q2 forecast. Other areas, we still think it's normal from the professional security camera side. And we currently talk about consumer IP.

So overall, from the China side, I have to say, with the geopolitical situation and the trade war between US and China, things become very, very uncertain, even more uncertain than pandemic in my opinion, because there's just too many factors to consider at this time. So the only thing we are doing is continue talking to our customer, in a regular base.

We're talking about weekly, sometimes daily basis to understand the intention, understand how the project, how much inventory they have, and what should we do to help them, to support them. All of that is happening in the meantime. But I think we have been saying many times that, all of them showing concerns, not particularly targeting Ambarella but, they are all showing continue to use the US component. That I think is the biggest problem for all of us.

Richard Shannon -- Craig-Hallum -- Analyst

Okay. That's helpful. Thanks for the detail, Fermi. My follow-on question here, just quickly on your CV revenues for this year here, if you hit your kind of 10% of revenues goal here for this year. Again from a geographic point of view, how do you see that playing out here? Is it dominated or strong in China, or do you kind of see a balance throughout the world?

Fermi Wang -- Chief Executive Officer

I won't say it's dominant in China at all. I'll say it's very balanced. And I still think that, we said that the goal of 10% CV revenue, actually we still think, we have a pretty good chance to achieve that.

Richard Shannon -- Craig-Hallum -- Analyst

Okay. I appreciate the detail. That's all for me guys. Thanks you.

Fermi Wang -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. This does conclude the question-and-answer session of today's program. I'd like to hand the program back to Dr. Fermi Wang, for any further remarks. Please go ahead sir.

Fermi Wang -- Chief Executive Officer

Okay. Thank you all. And I'm looking forward to talk to you next time. Thank you. Talk to you later. Bye.

Kevin C. Eichler -- Chief Financial Officer

Thanks.

Operator

[Operator Closing Remarks]

Duration: 68 minutes

Call participants:

Louis Gerhardy -- Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Fermi Wang -- Chief Executive Officer

Kevin C. Eichler -- Chief Financial Officer

Joe Moore -- Analyst -- Morgan Stanley

Tristan Gerra -- Robert W. Baird -- Analyst

Tore Svanberg -- Stifel Nicolaus & Co. -- Analyst

Ross Seymore -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Adam Gonzalez -- Bank of America -- Analyst

Jeff Kessler -- Imperial Capital -- Analyst

Quinn Bolton -- Needham & Co. -- Analyst

Suji Desilva -- Roth Capital Partners -- Analyst

Charlie Anderson -- Dougherty & Co. -- Analyst

Matthew Ramsay -- Cowen & Co. -- Analyst

Richard Shannon -- Craig-Hallum -- Analyst

