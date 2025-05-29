AMBARELLA Earnings Results: $AMBA Reports Quarterly Earnings

AMBARELLA ($AMBA) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, beating estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $85,870,000, beating estimates of $85,327,080 by $542,920.
AMBARELLA Insider Trading Activity
AMBARELLA insiders have traded $AMBA stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMBA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHAN W LEE (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 15,064 shares for an estimated $1,065,301.
- FENG-MING WANG (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,594 shares for an estimated $725,866.
- CHI-HONG JU (Sr. Vice President, Systems) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 9,059 shares for an estimated $625,845.
- JOHN ALEXANDER YOUNG (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,902 shares for an estimated $423,540.
- CHRISTOPHER DAY (VP, Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 5,249 shares for an estimated $367,616.
- LESLIE KOHN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,657 shares for an estimated $347,281.
- CHRISTOPHER B PAISLEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $138,450.
- HSIAO-WUEN HON sold 377 shares for an estimated $27,953
- ELIZABETH M SCHWARTING sold 253 shares for an estimated $18,103
AMBARELLA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of AMBARELLA stock to their portfolio, and 166 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 822,701 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,406,541
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 707,423 shares (-88.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,604,599
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 610,460 shares (+1635.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,724,451
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 584,307 shares (-92.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,408,171
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 579,917 shares (+88.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,187,222
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 484,021 shares (-34.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,360,776
- OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/ added 386,025 shares (+211.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,428,638
AMBARELLA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMBA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/22/2025
