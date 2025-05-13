Ambarella Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AMBA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.73, changing hands as high as $60.20 per share. Ambarella, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMBA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMBA's low point in its 52 week range is $38.8608 per share, with $85.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.25.

