Ambarella Booming on AI-based Chip Demand, Strong Earnings

Ambarella (AMBA) is a semiconductor business that specializes in low-power, high-definition (HD), and ultra-high-definition (UHD) video compressions.

Its technology is utilized in a wide range of human and computer vision applications, like video surveillance, enhanced driver support systems, autonomous driving, and robotics.

Ambarella has recently experienced significant growth, fueled by rising demand for its artificial intelligence (AI)-based silicon products, particularly in the automotive and home security industries. As a result, the stock has gained 139% in the last year and about 124% so far this year.

On November 30, the corporation again reported outstanding third-quarter earnings. The findings were well received by investors, and the stock rose by 14% on December 1.

Strong Q3 Results & Upbeat Guidance

In the third quarter, revenues climbed by 64% year-over-year, while adjusted profits per share increased by 533%. Both the top and bottom lines outperformed Wall Street’s expectations.

While the semiconductor company's Q3 results were impressive, investors were further encouraged by its upbeat guidance amid a demand/supply mismatch.

Ambarella anticipates revenue of $88.5 million to $91.5 million in the fourth quarter. This is better than the experts' prediction of $88.22 million.

Chip supply shortages are now affecting the whole semiconductor industry. Ambarella’s CEO, Fermi Wang, commented on the same, stating, “Our operational execution remains strong, yet supply dynamics remain difficult to predict, as shortages of other companies’ components has become a more significant and gating factor to our results and outlook.”

Encouraging TipRanks Metrics

Along with strong Q3 results, the TipRanks analytics show some impressive positive stats about the company.

Ambarella stock scores a “Perfect 10” on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.

Furthermore, TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors who hold portfolios on TipRanks are growing their exposure on Ambarella stock. Notably, about 4.5% of these investors have increased their exposure to Ambarella stock in the last seven days.

Expert’s Take

Post Q3 earnings results, Needham & Company analyst Quinn Bolton reiterated a Buy rating on Ambarella stock, and increased the price target to $225 from $220 per share.

Although he is positive about the stock overall, Bolton expects the supply constraints to continue to persist for some time. He writes, “AMBA experienced a recovery in supply from Samsung's Texas fab, but shortages of other key components became a challenge in the quarter and will persist into C4Q22.”

Further, Bolton is impressed by the company's automotive product line. He expects to learn more about this at AMBA's Capital Markets Day, which will take place on January 4th.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, the analyst consensus is cautiously optimistic on Ambarella, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on 9 Buys, 4 Holds, and 1 Sell. As for the price target, the average AMBA price target of $214.85 implies 4.9% upside potential to current levels.

