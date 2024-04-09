Ambarella (AMBA) Unveils 5nm CV75S AI SoC Series at ISC West

Ambarella, Inc. AMBA unveils its latest artificial intelligence (AI) system-on-chip (SoC) portfolio, the 5nm CV75S family, during the ISC West security expo. This advancement offers the industry's most powerful and cost-efficient option for running multi-modal vision-language models (VLMs) and vision-transformer networks, making cutting-edge AI technologies accessible across various applications.

AMBA Expands AI SoC Portfolio With CV75S Family

Chris Day, VP of marketing and business development at Ambarella, emphasizes the CV75S family's significance in enabling mass-market product designers to integrate the latest vision-transformer technologies. The SoCs bring advanced AI-based image processing to a wide range of price points, enhancing image quality for diverse applications.

The CV75S empowers enterprise cameras to run VLMs efficiently, enabling features like natural-language searches for objects or scenes within captured footage. This opens new possibilities for AI capabilities in enterprise cameras without the need for retraining or deploying new AI models for each task.

Ambarella, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ambarella, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ambarella, Inc. Quote

Featuring Ambarella's latest CVflow 3.0 AI engine, the CV75S delivers three times the performance compared to the prior generation, supporting VLMs, vision transformers and advanced AI-based image processing. The integration of Ambarella's industry-leading image signal processor and USB 3.2 connectivity further enhances its capabilities.

To expedite time to market, the CV75S family is supported by Ambarella's Cooper Developer Platform, offering comprehensive hardware and software solutions for edge AI systems. This platform includes industrial-grade hardware tools and Cooper Foundry, a multi-layer software stack supporting Ambarella's entire AI SoC portfolio.

The CV75S is currently in the sampling phase and will be showcased at Ambarella's invitation-only exhibition at ISC West in Las Vegas. This advancement underscores Ambarella's commitment to delivering cutting-edge AI solutions that cater to diverse market needs and applications.

Ambarella Benefits From Its Innovative SoCs

Ambarella is well known for its SoCs that operate on low power consumption while offering high-performance video processing. Furthermore, AMBA's highly configurable SoCs provide cost-effectiveness and power advantage over its rivals.

This positioning has kept the company ahead of its competitors, utilizing expensive semiconductors in its video and image processing solutions. These advantages have established Ambarella as a leader in the SoCs market, meeting high demand across wearable cameras, IP cameras, automotive dashboard cameras and drone camera makers.

The company also continues to make strides in rolling out computer video solutions centered on CVFlow architecture. Its AI SoCs include CV3, CV2, CV5, CV25 and CV22, which are gaining popularity among customers.

Nevertheless, the company is currently dealing with a combination of near-term challenges. It is grappling with customers scaling down their inventory. Additionally, Ambarella has been facing reduced demand in certain markets over the past few quarters.

In the last reported financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, Ambarella’s revenues plunged 38% year over year, mainly due to weakness in its Internet of Things market. The company reported a non-GAAP loss of 24 cents per share for the quarter, which compared unfavorably with the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 23 cents per share.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Ambarella currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The AMBA stock has plunged 21.1% in the year-to-date (YTD) period.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are BILL Holdings, Inc. BILL, Meta Platforms META and Twilio TWLO. BILL Holdings currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Meta and Twilio each carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BILL Holdings’ fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 2 cents to $2.23 per share in the past seven days, which calls for an increase of 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. The long-term expected earnings growth rate for the stock is pegged at 23.6%. BILL shares have plunged 21.5% YTD.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Meta Platforms’ 2024 earnings has been revised 12 cents upward to $19.94 per share in the past 60 days, which suggests year-over-year growth of 34.1%. The long-term estimated earnings growth rate for the stock stands at 19.5%. The META stock has soared 46.7% YTD.

The consensus mark for Twilio’s 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 27 cents to $2.64 per share over the past 60 days, which indicates a 7.8% increase from 2023. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 19.6%. The TWLO stock has declined 19.3% in the YTD period.

