Ambarella (AMBA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Ambarella Inc. AMBA is slated to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 30.

For the third quarter, Ambarella anticipates revenues between $88 million and $92 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $90.5 million, suggesting growth of 61.3% from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at 49 cents per share, which indicates a whopping improvement of 444.4% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 9 cents per share.

For the quarter under review, Ambarella anticipates non-GAAP gross margin to be 61-63% approximately. Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected in the range of $36 million to $37.5 million.

The Santa-Clara based company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 57.6%.

Factors to Note

Ambarella’s fiscal third-quarter results are anticipated to reflect strong design wins and customer engagement with its artificial intelligence-enabled video-processing chips in the consumer security camera. The company is benefiting from solid momentum in CV2, CV22 and CV25. In fiscal 2020, these products generated production revenues from 1,000 customers.

Moreover, during the fiscal second quarter, Ambarella witnessed an increase in blended average selling price (ASP) on solid demand for CV SoC, which carries a higher ASP compared with non-CV solutions. The trend is likely to have sustained in the fiscal third quarter.

Automotive and internet of things cameras might have driven performance in the quarter to be reported. Although high supply chain costs may have persisted, favorable customer and product mix along with a stable pricing environment is likely to have aided gross-margin expansion beyond the high end of long-term estimate of 59-62%.

Nonetheless, tight chip supply from Samsung’s Texas and Austin foundries may have weighed on Ambarella’s sales growth in the quarter under review. Industry-wide component supply chain constraints are likely to have negatively impacted the company’s capability to meet its customers demand in the third quarter, consequently might have hurt overall sales.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Ambarella this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Ambarella currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

