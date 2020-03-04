Ambarella (AMBA) Stock Up on Q4 Earnings and Revenue Beat

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. AMBA soared nearly 8% during yesterday’s extended trading session, after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results. The company’s quarterly earnings of 14 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.7%.



Notably, quarterly earnings remained flat, year over year, as benefits from stellar revenues were offset by elevated costs and expenses, as well as higher number of shares outstanding.



The company’s quarterly revenues of $57.2 million came in line with the consensus mark. The top line increased 12% year over year. Its transition to a video AI company is a tailwind. Softness in the automotive and security camera market slightly hurt Ambarella’s overall revenue growth in the quarter.



Ambarella’s CV portfolio is also attracting customers, helping it expand the client base. During the quarter, the company shipped pre-production parts and development systems to more than 100 customers.



Operating Metrics



On a non-GAAP basis, the company reported gross margin of 58.7%, which was 60-basis points above the year-ago quarter’s figure, primarily owing to favorable mix. The fiscal fourth-quarter non-GAAP gross margin also came in higher than management’s guided range of 56.5-58.5%.



Sequentially, non-GAAP operating expenses came in at $30.5 million compared with the previous quarter’s $29.3 million.



Balance Sheet & Cash Flow



Ambarella ended fiscal 2020 with cash and cash equivalents & marketable securities of $231.4 million, up from the $194 million recorded at the end of fiscal 2019.



The company generated operating cash flow of $4.1 million during the fiscal fourth quarter and $39.4 million for fiscal 2020.



Outlook



For first-quarter fiscal 2021, revenues are expected between $52 million and $57 million. Non-GAAP gross margin is anticipated within 57.5-59.5%. Non-GAAP operating expenses are projected at $33-$35 million.



The company is concerned about the coronavirus impact on its China and non-China supply chains. So far in the ongoing quarter, Ambarella has witnessed some order push as well as cancellations due to coronavirus-led business disruptions.



Ambarella currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



