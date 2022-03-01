Ambarella (AMBA) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

Ambarella AMBA reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 45 cents per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%. The reported figure soared 221% from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 14 cents per share.

Revenues surged 45% year over year to $90.2 million but narrowly missed the consensus mark of $90.4 million. The robust year-over-year top-line growth was primarily driven by improvement in the automotive and security camera businesses.

Customer & Market Details

Ambarella had two customers that contributed more than 10% in the reported quarter. WT Microelectronics, a fulfillment partner in Taiwan that serves multiple customers in Asia, accounted for 59% of the company’s revenues. Hakuto, a Japanese distributor for automotive customers, contributed 12%.

Momentum in Ambarella’s CV flow SoCs (system-on-a-chip) in professional IP cameras across all geographies continued in the reported quarter.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross margin was 64.8%, up 340 basis points (bps) year over year in the fiscal fourth quarter.

A healthy customer and product mix supported by stable price movements aided gross-margin expansion in the fiscal fourth quarter.

On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses were $40.3 million, up 13.2% sequentially. Non-GAAP operating expenses were slightly above the mid-point of the company’s prior guidance, mainly driven by increase in organic research & development investments.

Headcount at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter was 899, with about 82% of the employees dedicated to engineering. Roughly 65% of these engineers are from Asia.

Net inventory was $45.2 million as of Jan 31, 2022, down 4% sequentially.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jan 31, 2022, Ambarella had cash and cash equivalents & marketable securities of $171 million compared with $457.8 million as of Oct 31, 2021.

In the fiscal fourth quarter, the company generated an operating cash flow of $20.6 million. During the full-fiscal 2022, Ambarella generated an operating cash flow of $38.8 million.

Full-Year Highlights

For the full-fiscal 2022, Ambarella reported revenues of $331.9 million, indicating a surge of 49% year over year.

The company reported non-GAAP earnings of $1.61 per share, reflecting a whopping 387.9% surge.

Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 200 bps to 63.4%. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded 150 bps to 19%.

Guidance

For first-quarter fiscal 2023, revenues are expected between $88.5 million and $91.5 million. Non-GAAP gross margin is anticipated to be 63-64%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses are projected to be $41-$43 million.

Management noted that supply chain constraints will remain a concern in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

