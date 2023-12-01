Ambarella (AMBA) Q3 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Beat

Ambarella AMBA reported a third-quarter fiscal 2024 non-GAAP loss of 28 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 39 cents. The company reported earnings of 24 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Third-quarter revenues plunged 39% year over year to $50.6 million, mainly due to softness in its Internet of Things (IoT) end market. However, the top line surpassed the consensus mark of approximately $50 million.

Customer & Market Details

Ambarella had three logistics and Original Design Manufacturers (ODM) customers that contributed more than 10% in the reported quarter. WT Microelectronics, a fulfillment partner in Taiwan that serves multiple customers in Asia accounted for 54% of the company’s third-quarter revenues. Chicony and ODM, which serve multiple IoT customers, represented 12% of AMBA’s third-quarter revenues. Additionally, 12% of third-quarter revenues also came from one of its logistics partners, Hakuto.

The momentum of AMBA’s CV flow system-on-a-chip in professional IP cameras continued in the reported quarter. The company expects to achieve its targeted goal of generating 60% of the total revenues from the CV portfolio in 2024.

Ambarella, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ambarella, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ambarella, Inc. Quote

Operating Details

The non-GAAP gross margin was 62.6%, down 90 basis points year over year in the fiscal third quarter.

On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses were $44.1 million, down $1.9 million sequentially. Non-GAAP operating expenses were also lower than the company’s prior guidance of $46-$49 million, mainly due to its expense management actions and the timing of spending between quarters.

Balance Sheet

As of Oct 31, 2023, Ambarella had cash and cash equivalents & marketable securities of $222.3 million compared with $216.5 million as of Jul 31, 2023.

Q4 2024 Guidance

The company expects stability in near-time revenues based on recent customer feedback and ordering patterns that seem to offset the softness posed by customer inventory levels and end-market demand. The company forecasts its fourth-quarter revenues in the range of $50-$53 million, with improvement in IoT and stagnant automotive end market. AMBA also expects to return to a growth trajectory in fiscal 2025 with a sequential revenue increase in the first quarter.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the non-GAAP gross margin is anticipated at 62-63%. Non-GAAP operating expenses are projected in the range of $45-$48 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Ambarella currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of AMBA have declined 28.6% year to date.

