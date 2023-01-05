Ambarella (AMBA), Kodiak Robotics Tie up for AI SoC Integration

Ambarella AMBA inked a partnership with the CA-based self-driving trucking company, Kodiak Robotics, to integrate its CV2AQ artificial intelligence (AI) perception system-on-chip (SoC) into Kodiak’s autonomous trucks for all camera data processing.

Ambarella’s CV2AQ SoC combines image processing, video encoding/decoding, and CVflow computer vision processing in a single, low-power design. It provides computer vision processing at full 12 megapixel resolution, enabling image recognition over long distances and with high accuracy. Its CVflow deep neural network engine and dedicated stereo vision accelerator enable efficient implementation of mono and stereo algorithms for the next generation of intelligent automotive cameras.

CV2AQ SoC features next-generation image signal processor, which provides outstanding imaging in low-light conditions and its high dynamic range processing extracts maximum image detail in high-contrast scenes, enhancing the computer vision capabilities of the chip. With the installation of Ambarella CV2AQ SoC into its autonomous trucks, Kodiak will be able to optimize its camera data processing capabilities.

Kodiak intends to showcase one of its self-driving trucks at Ambarella’s demo event in Las Vegas during the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show. The truck company is likely to incorporate Ambarella’s new CV3-AD AI domain controller SoC family as a complete embedded compute solution into its next generation of autonomous trucks.

A few days ago, Ambarella collaborated with Australia’s vision-based monitoring technology company, Seeing Machines, and Tel-Aviv-based AI mobility company, Autobrains Technologies, to offer combined front Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), and Driver and Occupant Monitoring System solution. Offered in a single box by using a single, low-power, high-performance Ambarella CV2FS/CV22FS AI perception SoC, the joint solution integrates embedded Driver Monitoring Engine software stack from Seeing Machines with patented signature-based AI software stack from Autobrains. The jointly developed open-platform solution offers extremely low power consumption, reducing thermal-management requirements, lowering system costs and complexities of original equipment manufacturers.

With all automakers developing self-driving cars, there has been a high demand for camera-based SoCs and computer vision technology in recent times. Ambarella, being an AI silicon company, has deep technical knowledge in camera-based SoCs and enhanced computer vision capabilities. AMBA’s SoC designs integrate high-definition video processing, image processing, audio processing and system functions onto a single chip, which help in delivering exceptional video and image quality at high compression rates, differentiated functionality and low power consumption. Growing demand for ADAS is a key catalyst for the company’s near-term growth.

Ambarella continues to expand its CVflow family of AI processors through consecutive global collaborations. A few days ago, the company partnered with California-based Applied Intuition to jointly build an autonomous vehicle development solution. Based on Ambarella’s CV3-AD peripheral component interconnect express hardware-in-the-loop card and Applied Intuition’s simulation software, the ADAS solution allows customers to test their ADAS or AV stack directly on a CV3-AD SoC, ignoring any electronic control units related delays.

In December, Ambarella unveiled the first-ever centrally processed 4D imaging radar architecture for AI-based ADAS, Level 2+ to Level 5 autonomous driving systems and autonomous robotics. The software-designed architecture enables both central processing of raw radar data and deep, low-level fusion with other sensor inputs, including cameras, lidar and ultrasonics. The new 4D imaging radar architecture features convenient over-the-air software upgrades that are pushed to the CV3 SoC and aggregated across all systems’ radar heads.

In third-quarter fiscal 2023, the company’s revenues increased 2% to $80.9 million primarily on improvement in the automotive and security camera businesses. We believe that the growing demand for security cameras with computer vision capability will give Ambarella an opportunity to increase its value contribution per camera, while accelerating its top line.

