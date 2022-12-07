Ambarella (AMBA) Brings 4D Imaging Radar for Automotive

Ambarella AMBA recently unveiled the first-ever centrally processed 4D imaging radar architecture for artificial intelligence (AI)-based advanced driving automation systems (ADAS), L2+ to L5 autonomous driving systems, and autonomous robotics. The unique, software-designed architecture enables both central processing of raw radar data and deep, low-level fusion with other sensor inputs, including cameras, lidar and ultrasonics.

The newly released architecture comes with Ambarella’s Oculii radar technology that enhances the angular resolution of any radar hardware by up to 100 times. The Oculii Virtual Aperture Imaging software technology adapts dynamic waveforms, enabling each receiver to generate a different phase response at a different time, and interpolating as well as extrapolating data to create a “Virtual Aperture.” It delivers high angular resolution of 0.5 degrees, an ultra-dense point cloud up to 10s of thousands of points per frame and a long detection range up to 500+ meters.

The Oculii technology reduces antenna array for each processor-less monolithic microwave integrated circuit radar head in the company’s new architecture, consuming significantly less power at the maximum duty cycle and reducing the bandwidth for data transport by 6x. This enables system integrators to future proof their radar designs, offering them a flexible and high-performance perception.

Ambarella, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ambarella, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ambarella, Inc. Quote

Ambarella combined the Oculii radar algorithms with its CV3 AI domain controller system-on-chips (SoCs), adding specific radar signal processing acceleration with a neural vector processor and a general vector processor. The CV3 AI SoCs offers high compute and memory capacity required to achieve high radar density, range and sensitivity. The chips can speed up to 100 times faster than traditional edge radar processors, real-time processing for perception, low-level sensor fusion and path planning, both centrally and simultaneously, within autonomous vehicles and robots.

Based on real-time conditions, Ambarella’s 4D imaging radar architecture enables dynamic allocation of the CV3 chips’ processing resources, both between different types of sensors and similar types of sensors. It is unlike other edge-based radar architectures that process radar data at each module, and the processing capacity of such architectures often remains underutilized as their usage is limited to worst-case scenarios only. Further, the new 4D imaging radar architecture features convenient over-the-air software upgrades that are pushed to the CV3 SoC and aggregated across all systems’ radar heads.

Ambarella possesses deep technical knowledge in camera-based SoCs which act as the company’s main growth driver given the growing demand for ADAS technology lately. Most global automakers are currently in various stages of developing self-driving cars, creating huge demand for camera-based SoCs and computer vision technology. Moreover, AMBA’s SoC designs integrate high-definition video processing, image processing, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip, which help in delivering exceptional video and image quality at high compression rates, differentiated functionality and low power consumption.

During third-quarter fiscal 2023, the company’s revenues increased 2% to $80.9 million, primarily on improvement in the automotive and security camera businesses. We believe that the growing demand for security cameras with computer vision capability might give Ambarella an opportunity to increase its value contribution per camera while further accelerating its top line.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Ambarella currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of AMBA have decreased 65.8% in the past year.



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Celestica CLS, Fabrinet FN and Zscaler ZS. While Celestica flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Fabrinet and Zscaler carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celestica’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has increased by 9 cents to 53 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved 16 cents up to $1.86 per share in the past 60 days.



CLS' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 11.8%. Shares of the company have moved down 0.8% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fabrinet's second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised 16 cents northward to $1.89 per share over the past 30 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have improved by 7.6% to $7.48 per share in the past 30 days.



FN’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters, missing once, the average surprise being 5.4%. Shares of the company have gained 11% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Zscaler's first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised 7 cents north to 26 cents per share over the past 90 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have moved south by a penny to $1.17 per share in the past 30 days.



ZS' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 28.6%. Shares of the company have declined 62.8% in the past year.

