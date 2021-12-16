Ambarella (AMBA), Autobrains Tie Up to Develop ADAS Solutions

Ambarella AMBA recently announced that it has collaborated with Tel-Aviv-based artificial intelligence (“AI”) mobility company, Autobrains Technologies, to develop Advanced Driver Assistance System (“ADAS”) solutions.

Per the agreement, the first jointly developed solution provides an 8-mega pixel front ADAS, which features video-based adaptive cruise control (“ACC”), automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, and traffic signal recognition. The solution integrates an 8-mega pixel Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (“CMOS”) image sensor with Ambarella’s CV2 AI vision System-on-Chip (“SOC”) portfolio and targets a compact, single-box form factor with extremely low power consumption.

The solution is compliant with current regulations and five stars New Car Assessment Program — 2023 standards. It will be demonstrated for automotive mass markets during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Besides this, Ambarella is developing a centralized domain control unit with Autobrains utilizing multiple cameras and a variety of additional sensors, such as radar and lidar.

Founded in 2019, Autobrains offers solutions for the next generation of vehicles and mobility. Its visual intelligence platform garners a comprehensive and detailed understanding of vehicles’ environment by utilizing robust signature-based representation structures coupled with unsupervised learning methodologies. It ensures increased levels of vehicle autonomy by lowering the complexities of manual labelling of data.

With all automakers developing self-driving cars, there has been a high demand for camera-based SoCs and computer vision technology in recent times. Ambarella, being an AI silicon company, has deep technical knowledge in camera-based SoCs and enhanced computer vision capabilities. Growing demand for ADAS is a key catalyst for the company’s near-term growth.

Ambarella, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ambarella, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ambarella, Inc. Quote

Ambarella continues to expand its CVflow family of AI processors through consecutive global collaborations. In September, it partnered with China’s Dongfeng Fengshen (Aeolus) to build Driver Monitoring System (“DMS”) for the Yixuan Max vehicle.

In August, it announced that Moscow-based Yandex’s new SignalQ2 LTE-enabled DMS camera is based on the company’s CV25 edge AI vision SoC. In the same month, KeepTruckin, a fleet management company, selected CVflow’s CV22 edge AI vision SoC for its new AI Dashcam.

Ambarella is benefiting from solid momentum in CV2, CV22 and CV25. In fiscal 2020, these products generated production revenues from 1,000 customers.

Automotive and Internet of Things cameras are also driving Ambarella’s top line. During the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the company’s revenues increased 64% to $92.2 million, primarily driven by improvement in the automotive and security camera businesses.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Ambarella currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Arrow Electronics ARW, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Advanced Micro Devices AMD and Qualcomm QCOM, both carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Arrow’s Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings has been raised to $4.42 per share from $3.85 in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2021, earnings estimates have moved north by 8.1% to $14.6 per share over the past 60 days.

Arrow beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 18.6%. Shares of ARW have appreciated 28.2% year-to-date (“YTD”).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ fourth-quarter 2021 earnings has been revised upward by 7 cents to 75 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2021, earnings estimates have moved north by 0.38% to $2.65 per share in the last seven days.

Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 14%. Shares of AMD have rallied 59.7% in the YTD period.

The consensus mark for Qualcomm’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been raised to $3.01 per share from $3 in the past 30 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have been revised upward by 1.5% to $10.49 per share in the past 30 days.

Qualcomm’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.2%. Shares of QCOM have gained 24.2% YTD.

