Ambac Financial Group Reports Q3 Adj. EPS Of $1.63 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC) reported adjusted earnings of $76.8 million or $1.63 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company recorded an increase in adjusted Book Value per share of $0.74 to $30.31 at September 30, 2019 from June 30, 2019.

For the third quarter of 2019, net premiums earned were $10.5 million, and net investment income was $44.5 million.

Stockholders' equity at September 30, 2019, increased 5% to $1.57 billion, or $34.44 per share compared to $1.49 billion or $32.78 per share as of June 30, 2019, primarily driven by net income of $66.1 million.

