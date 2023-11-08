Ambac Financial Group Q3 23 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on November 8, 2023, to discuss Q3 23 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ambac.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial (877) 407-9716 (Domestic) or (201) 493-6779 (International).

For a replay call, dial (844) 512-2921 (Domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (International), ID# 13741343.

