Ambac Financial Group Q1 24 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on May 7, 2024, to discuss Q1 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.ambac.com

To listen to the call, dial (877) 300-8521 (Domestic) or (412) 317-6026 (International).

For a replay call, dial (844) 512-2921 (Domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (International), using ID# 10188106.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.