Ambac Financial Group Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC):

Earnings: -$13.1 million in Q2 vs. $5.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.29 in Q2 vs. $0.11 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ambac Financial Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.4 million or $0.07 per share for the period.

Revenue: $62 million in Q2 vs. $86 million in the same period last year.

