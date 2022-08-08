Ambac Financial Group Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC):

Earnings: $5.2 million in Q2 vs. -$28.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.11 in Q2 vs. -$0.63 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ambac Financial Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.7 million or $0.28 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.75 per share

