Ambac Financial Group Inc. Bottom Line Retreats In Q3

(RTTNews) - Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $66 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $340 million, or $7.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Ambac Financial Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $93.6 million or $2.00 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.5% to $74 million from $80 million last year.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

