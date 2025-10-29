Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Price Target Increased by 25.00% to 12.75

The average one-year price target for Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) has been revised to $12.75 / share. This is an increase of 25.00% from the prior estimate of $10.20 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.71% from the latest reported closing price of $8.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 307 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ambac Financial Group. This is an decrease of 66 owner(s) or 17.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMBC is 0.17%, an increase of 36.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.18% to 42,669K shares. The put/call ratio of AMBC is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 1,423K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,419K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Continental General Insurance holds 1,218K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,206K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,265K shares , representing a decrease of 4.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMBC by 21.90% over the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 1,198K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 602K shares , representing an increase of 49.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMBC by 0.71% over the last quarter.

