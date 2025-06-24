$AMBA stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AMBA stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $55,974,513 of trading volume.

$AMBA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AMBA:

$AMBA insiders have traded $AMBA stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMBA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHAN W LEE (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 15,177 shares for an estimated $1,036,759 .

. FENG-MING WANG (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,975 shares for an estimated $646,325 .

. JOHN ALEXANDER YOUNG (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,201 shares for an estimated $389,718 .

. LESLIE KOHN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,615 shares for an estimated $304,412 .

. CHI-HONG JU (Sr. Vice President, Systems) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,001 shares for an estimated $217,244 .

. CHRISTOPHER DAY (VP, Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,902 shares for an estimated $187,583 .

. CHRISTOPHER B PAISLEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $138,450.

$AMBA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of $AMBA stock to their portfolio, and 167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AMBA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMBA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/22/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

