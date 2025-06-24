$AMBA stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AMBA stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $55,974,513 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AMBA:
$AMBA Insider Trading Activity
$AMBA insiders have traded $AMBA stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMBA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHAN W LEE (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 15,177 shares for an estimated $1,036,759.
- FENG-MING WANG (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,975 shares for an estimated $646,325.
- JOHN ALEXANDER YOUNG (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,201 shares for an estimated $389,718.
- LESLIE KOHN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,615 shares for an estimated $304,412.
- CHI-HONG JU (Sr. Vice President, Systems) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,001 shares for an estimated $217,244.
- CHRISTOPHER DAY (VP, Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,902 shares for an estimated $187,583.
- CHRISTOPHER B PAISLEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $138,450.
$AMBA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of $AMBA stock to their portfolio, and 167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 822,701 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,406,541
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 707,423 shares (-88.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,604,599
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 610,460 shares (+1635.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,724,451
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 584,307 shares (-92.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,408,171
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 579,917 shares (+88.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,187,222
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 484,021 shares (-34.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,360,776
- OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/ added 386,025 shares (+211.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,428,638
$AMBA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMBA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/22/2025
