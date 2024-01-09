News & Insights

US Markets
AMZN

Amazon’s Twitch to lay off 35% of workforce- Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

January 09, 2024 — 06:31 pm EST

Written by Harshita Mary Varghese for Reuters ->

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Amazon.com's AMZN.O streaming unit Twitch is set to cut 35% of its staff, or about 500 workers, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the plans.

The move could be announced as soon as Wednesday, the report added.

The business remains unprofitable nine years after Amazon's acquisition of the company, the report said.

Twitch did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comments.

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy said in December that the company would shut down operations in South Korea in February this year, due to high operating costs and network fees.

The company had laid off more than 400 employees in March last year after its user and revenue growth did not meet expectations.

(Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese)

((HarshitaMary.Varghese@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.