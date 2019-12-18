US Markets

Amazon's Twitch says Russian firm drops suit over illegal content

Contributor
Nadezhda Tsydenova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Amazon's Twitch said on Wednesday that Russia's Rambler Group had withdrawn its claim against the streaming service over alleged piracy broadcasting of English Premier League games.

MOSCOW, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Amazon's AMZN.O Twitch said on Wednesday that Russia's Rambler Group had withdrawn its claim against the streaming service over alleged piracy broadcasting of English Premier League games.

No financial compensation has been sought or paid, Twitch added in a statement.

A Russian court on Monday blocked Twitch's access to English Premier League soccer broadcasts after Russia's Rambler media group said it would sue the Amazon subsidiary for 180 billion roubles ($2.88 billion) over pirate broadcasts.

On Tuesday, a Russian watchdog said it no longer planned to block Twitch after the company had taken down illegal sports content.

(Reporting by Nadezhda Tsydenova; writing by Anton Kolodyazhnyy)

((moscow.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ; +7 495 775 12 42))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular