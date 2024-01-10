News & Insights

Amazon's Twitch Reportedly Plans To Lay Off About 35% Of Staff

January 10, 2024 — 01:55 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - The Amazon-owned livestreaming platform Twitch plans to lay off about 35% of its staff, equating to about 500 workers, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Bloomberg's report attributes the layoffs to "loss-related concerns" and the departure of several key executives. The job cuts could be announced as early as Wednesday.

Twitch, which cut hundreds of jobs last year, recently announced plans to shut down service in South Korea over "prohibitively expensive" network fees.

