Amazon's Twitch hit by data breach

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Live-streaming service Twitch has suffered a data breach, the Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O-owned company said on Wednesday, without providing further details.

"We can confirm a breach has taken place. Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available," the company said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

