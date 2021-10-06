US Markets
Amazon's Twitch hit by data breach

Nivedita Balu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Twitch, a live-streaming platform for video gamers, has suffered a data breach, the Amazon.com Inc-owned company said on Wednesday, without providing further details.

"We can confirm a breach has taken place. Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available," the company said on Twitter.

An anonymous hacker has claimed to have leaked Twitch's entire source code and user payout information, according to video game news platform Video Games Chronicle, which first reported the news of the hack.

The motive for the hacker's leak was to "foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space," the report added.

"Twitch leak is real. Includes significant amount of personal data," cyber security expert Kevin Beaumont said on Twitter.

Twitch and its parent Amazon were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

