Amazon’s target deadline to unveil AI-upgraded Alexa delayed, Bloomberg reports

Amazon’s target deadline to unveil AI-upgraded Alexa has moved into 2025, after documents showed Amazon planned to unveil the product on October 17, Bloomberg’s Austin Carr and Matt Day report.

