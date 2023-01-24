Amazon's RxPass Delivers Generic Drugs to Prime Members for $5 Per Month

What happened

Amazon has introduced a new generic prescription subscription service called RxPass. The subscription, which operates through the Amazon Pharmacy, will enable Prime members to get generic prescription drugs delivered to their homes for a flat $5 monthly fee, without using any health insurance. The program includes generic medications that treat more than 80 common health concerns.

So what

This service is available as an additional add-on for Amazon Prime members. At only $5 per month, members can get as many generic drugs as they need delivered to their doorstep through this subscription.

Amazon continues to introduce new offerings to help consumers save money in their daily lives. Prime members have been able to purchase affordable prescriptions through Amazon Pharmacy. This new program gives members even more opportunities to save money on medication expenses.

Before joining, those interested can check to see if their generic medications are included in the program. All medications require a valid prescription, and users don't need to have health insurance. If your medication needs change, you can cancel this subscription any time.

While not all generic medications are available, many commonly prescribed drugs are. In its news release, Amazon noted the following: "It's estimated that more than 150 million Americans take one or more of the medications available through the RxPass monthly subscription. RxPass is our latest effort to help patients save time, save money, and stay healthy. It's available now to customers in most U.S. states."

Now what

In the United States, healthcare and prescription drug costs are a financial burden for many. Even with health insurance, medications can be expensive. Some Americans go without essential medicines because their budgets may make it difficult to afford necessary health care.

With the introduction of Amazon's RxPass, Americans will now have more cost-saving solutions to get the medications they need to stay healthy. The savings could be significant for those prescribed multiple generic medications and may help reduce monthly healthcare costs.

With rising everyday living costs, we're all looking for ways to stretch our money further, so this program is welcome news. Prime members should remember that this service costs an additional $5 each month on top of the regular membership fees they already pay. Consider your budget and financial situation to decide if this program is right for you.

