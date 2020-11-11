Amazon's Ring Recalls Video Doorbells Over Fire Concerns

(RTTNews) - Ring LLC, a home security and smart home company owned by Amazon is recalling about 350,000 second-generation video doorbells as the batteries of these can overheat when installed using incorrect screws, posing fire and burn hazards, Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said in a release.

The recalled video door bells with model number 5UM5E5 come in two colors; "satin nickel" (black and silver) and "venetian bronze" (black and bronze). The product's package included a mounting bracket as well as a USB charging cable.

The affected products were sold at electronics and home goods stores across the country and online at Amazon.com and Ring.com from June 2020 through October 2020.

According to CPSC, the Amazon-owned company has received 85 incident reports of incorrect doorbell screws installed with 23 of those doorbells igniting, leading to minor property damage. Ring has also received eight reports of minor burns.

CPSC urged consumers to stop using the recalled products and contact Ring for revised installation instructions.

