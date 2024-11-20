Amazon’s race to produce AI Alexa successor hitting snags, Fortune reports

Amazon employees have found that there is too much of a delay between asking the new LLM-based Alexa a question and getting a response or seeing it complete a task, creating setbacks in its race to produce an AI-based successor to its voice assistant, Fortune’s Jason Del Rey reports, citing a leaked document.

