Amazon’s race to produce AI Alexa successor hitting snags, Fortune reports

November 20, 2024 — 05:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Amazon employees have found that there is too much of a delay between asking the new LLM-based Alexa a question and getting a response or seeing it complete a task, creating setbacks in its race to produce an AI-based successor to its voice assistant, Fortune’s Jason Del Rey reports, citing a leaked document.

