US Markets
SPX

Amazon’s Q4 Earnings to Decline to $3.9 Per Shares

Contributor
Vivek Kumar FX Empire
Published

The e-commerce leader for physical and digital merchandise, Amazon, is expected to report its fourth-quarter earnings of $3.9 per share, which represents a year-over-year decline of over 70% from $14.09 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

However. the Seattle, Washington-based multinational technology giant would post revenue growth of about 10% to around $138 billion. The company has beaten earnings per share (EPS) estimates most of the time in the two years.

Amazon stock closed 0.79% lower at $2777.45 on Wednesday. The stock slumped nearly 17% so far this year after rising just over 2% in 2021.

Analyst Comments

Amazon’s high-margin businesses continue to allow Amazon to drive greater profitability while still continuing to invest (last mile delivery, fulfillment, Prime Now, Fresh, Prime digital content, Alexa/Echo, India, AWS, etc). Amazon Prime membership growth drives recurring revenue and positive mix shift. Cloud adoption hitting an inflection point. Advertising serves as a key area for both further growth potential and profitability flow-through,” noted Brian Nowak, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“Our deep dive estimates that AMZN employs ~68k engineers (ex AWS), spending ~$19bn on engineering/year. Most of this is likely core, but if 30% of this is from AMZN’s 10+ emerging projects, it would imply ~$6bn of “Other Bets” investment, and that retail margins are ~160bps better than reported.”

Amazon Stock Price Forecast

Thirty analysts who offered stock ratings for Amazon in the last three months forecast the average price in 12 months of $4,150.83 with a high forecast of $4,700.00 and a low forecast of $3,800.00.

The average price target represents a 49.45% change from the last price of $2,777.45. All those 30 analysts rated “Buy”, according to Tipranks.

Morgan Stanley gave the base target price of $4200 with a high of $5500 under a bull scenario and $2300 under the worst-case scenario. The investment bank gave an “Overweight” rating on the e-commerce leader’s stock.

Several other analysts have also updated their stock outlook. BofA Global Research raised the price objective to $4,450 from $4,250. Cowen and company lifted the target price to $4,500 from $4,300.

“We are reiterating our BUY rating and our price target to $3,900. Our price target is based on our updated discounted cash flow model, including our long-term adj. EBITDA margin forecast of 22.0% versus 13.7% in 2020,” noted Tom Forte, MD, Senior Research Analyst at D.A. DAVIDSON.

However, technical analysis suggests it is good to sell as 100-day Moving Average and 100-200-day MACD Oscillator signals a selling opportunity.

Check out FX Empire’s earnings calendar

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

FX Empire

FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular