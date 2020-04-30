US Markets
AMZN

Amazon's Q2 forecast weighed down by $4 bln in COVID-19 related costs, shares fall

Contributors
Akanksha Rana Reuters
Jeffrey Dastin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN MOHATT

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday warned that it could post a loss in the second quarter as it tacked on about $4 billion in costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, sending its shares down 5% in extended trade.

Adds details on forecast, shares

April 30 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O on Thursday warned that it could post a loss in the second quarter as it tacked on about $4 billion in costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, sending its shares down 5% in extended trade.

The e-commerce giant has been spending heavily to keep up with a surge in online orders. The company had earlier said it would hire about 175,000 workers and raise wages by $2 for hourly workers as well as overtime pay, which would increase expenses by nearly $700 million.

"Under normal circumstances, in this coming Q2, we'd expect to make some $4 billion or more in operating profit. But these aren't normal circumstances. Instead, we expect to spend the entirety of that $4 billion, and perhaps a bit more, on COVID-related expenses getting products to customers and keeping employees safe," Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos said in a statement.

Amazon forecast operating income in the range of a loss of $1.5 billion and profit of $1.5 billion for the second quarter. Analysts were expecting operating income of $3.80 billion, according to research firm FactSet.

The company forecast net sales in the range of $75 billion to $81 billion for the second quarter. Analysts were expecting revenue of $77.99 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net sales rose to $75.45 billion from $59.70 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, as the retail giant recorded a surge in demand for online orders of essential goods during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Analysts had expected revenue of $73.61 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Reuters Messaging: akanksha.rana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular