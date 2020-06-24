Markets
AMZN

Amazon's purchase of Deliveroo stake gets UK watchdog's provisional blessing again

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Britain's competition regulator has restated its provisional clearance of Amazon's purchase of a 16% stake in online delivery group Deliveroo but changed the basis of its approval.

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator has restated its provisional clearance of Amazon's purchase of a 16% stake in online delivery group Deliveroo but changed the basis of its approval.

Amazon led a $575 million fundraising in Deliveroo in May last year with what the two parties called "a minority investment". Having launched an investigation into the deal in December, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) provisionally cleared the deal in April, saying Deliveroo could go out of business without Amazon's investment.

On Wednesday the CMA restated its provisional clearance - this time purely on competition grounds. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle) ((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: DELIVEROO M&A/AMAZON (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular