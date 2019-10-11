Amazon's Product Suite With New Devices Enriches Kids' Corner

Amazon AMZN is making an all-out effort to gain traction from the kids’ generation in this fast-paced world on the back of its expanding offerings of electronic gadgets.



The company’s recent launch of the Kindle and Fire HD 10 devices exclusively for kids is a testament to the aforementioned statement.



We note that the latest Kindle Kids Edition comes with one-year subscription of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, which will let kids access several chapter books and award-winning titles like El Deafo, Bridge to Terabithia and Island of the Blue Dolphins to name a few.



Moreover, the device features a durable battery and is compatible with Bluetooth headphones or speakers.



Further, Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is an advanced tablet for children with a storage capacity of 32 GB and the option of storage expansion up to 512 GB with 12-hours of battery life.



The new tablet also comes with the one-year subscription to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, which will provide access to a huge collection of more than 20K books, educational apps, videos, audible books and games.



Robust Features for Kids



Amazon’s strong efforts toward making kid-oriented devices with robust and helpful features are expected to woo kids and their parents in large numbers.



Notably, Fire HD 10 Kids Edition comes with age filters that allow parents to adjust content according to the respective child’s age.



This bodes well for the parents’ growing concerns over the content their kids are watching and reading. Moreover, parents will be able to customize the settings of the device in such a way that their children can access entertainment content only after they complete their educational activities.



Additionally, there are several other specific settings, which serve the interests of both children and parents. All these are likely to aid the adoption rate of the new tablet.



Further, Kindle Kids Edition features an array of useful tools like Word Wise that offers automatic simple explanation to difficult words; Dictionary, which allows kids to look for meanings of difficult words and Vocabulary Builder that adds difficult words for kids to check out to enhance their diction among others.



All these kid and parent-friendly features are likely to boost the uptake of the newly-unveiled devices. This in turn will drive the company’s top-line growth.

Growing Initiatives to Strengthen Offerings

The latest device fortifies Amazon’s menu to kids.



Further, the e-commerce giant has made Amazon FreeTime and FreeTime Unlimited available on Fire TV devices. This will deliver an enhanced video experience to the kids.



Further, the company has introduced the service on Echo Show Devices.



Moreover, Amazon recently introduced the Fire 7 Kids Edition, which also comes with the year-long subscription to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited. Notably, the device lends access to new and popular books, cartoon series, comics and games from Disney, Nickelodeon, Budge Studios, PBS Kids, Mattel and Macmillan.



All these strong endeavors are likely to help Amazon’s maintain a strong momentum among kids worldwide.



