Amazon's 'Prime Big Deal Days' Starts On 10th October

October 05, 2023 — 01:47 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days starts on October 10 and will continue through October 11. The prime deals are expected to start at 3 am EST Tuesday morning.

The company noted that Prime Big Deal Days will offer some of its best savings of the holiday season, exclusively for Prime members, including millions of deals worldwide and even more deals than last year's October holiday kick-off event.

The two-day savings bonanza will offer savings across top categories, including electronics, toys, home, fashion, beauty, and Amazon devices.

Amazon noted that prime members can sign up now for Invite-only deals at an exclusive deal price before the event begins. These include 60% off the 50-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series, the Hisense 50-inch U6 4K QLED Fire TV, and Blink smart home security, and additional savings across brands like SodaStream, Citizen, and Jabra. The prime members can save up to 50% on select products from Sony.

