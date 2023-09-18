Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days On Oct. 10-11

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com, Inc.'s Prime Big Deal Days are here on October 10 and 11, offering Early Holiday Deals exclusively for Prime members. Beginning on October 10 at 3 a.m. EDT, Prime members can start their shopping early this upcoming season.

Along with the United States, Prime Big Deal Days are available in 18 other countries, such as Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, and the UK. Prime members in Japan can shop the Prime Big Deal Days event later in the month.

Members can access deep discounts on seasonal deals from brands like Dyson, Sony, Barbie, SharkNinja, iRobot, LG, Peloton, Jabra, and Betty Buzz by Blake Lively, among others.

New deals will be dropping as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the event across a wide selection of products. It will also provide fast and convenient delivery options.

Amazon said it will make it easier for Prime members to find interested deals with personalized recommendations based on past purchases, browsing history, and items saved to their Lists.

The company is offering various Prime member exclusive deals now, including deep discounts. Amazon's Toys We Love list features more than 200 items from top brands like LEGO, Mattel, and Disney.

They will get access to deals from independent sellers like Ruggable x Jonathan Adler, Urban Decay, and PicassoTiles. Customers can join Prime or start a free trial at amazon.com/primebigdealdays and get the most out of shopping on Amazon.

Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, said, "Members can shop deals across categories like fashion, home, and toys that include some of our most popular items during Prime Big Deal Days. They can also take advantage of other exciting Prime member benefits, like shopping favorite brands beyond Amazon.com with Buy with Prime and accessing doorbuster deals with Invite-only deals."

With the Small Business badge and the new Small Business filter, customers can find products from many small business brands and artisans in Amazon's store.

There are some early deals from small businesses like Lyrically Correct, Beard Club, RMS Beauty, Kreyol Essence, and Mighty Paw, along with other Black-owned, women-owned, and military-family-owned small business brands and independent artisans.

Further, Amazon's newly launched Holiday Shop offers low prices on essentials and unique gifting.

From October 2-12, eligible Prime cardmembers can earn an additional 5 percent back, for a total of 10 percent, on select products including Amazon devices, like Echo, Ring, and Fire TV devices.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.