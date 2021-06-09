Amazon’s plastic surgery

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Amazon.com is taking its branding muscle for a spin. The e-commerce giant is auditioning potential credit card partners to replace JPMorgan, Reuters reported on Wednesday. Dramatic shifts in plastic make it a good moment for Jeff Bezos’s firm to shop around, and for Jamie Dimon’s bank to let it.

Credit cards are one of the most lucrative bits of consumer banking, typically yielding twice as much as regular loans. But slapping on a name like Amazon comes at a price, in the form of rewards and payments to brand owners. At Citigroup, revenue from third-party cards fell 26% in the first quarter https://www.citigroup.com/citi/investor/data/qer121s.pdf?ieNocache=227, year-on-year. Interest income fell, but payments to partners went up. Credit card companies have seen consumers pay off balances at an unprecedented rate during Covid-19.

That means specialist card firms like Synchrony Financial and American Express have even more need for new customers. And partners with name recognition can push for a bigger share of the pie. For the colossal JPMorgan, Amazon only represents around 1.5% of the overall loan book. This is a fight it can afford to sit out. (By John Foley)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

World’s most expensive stamp misses asset boom

BBVA layoffs are just the start for Europe’s bank

Ferrari picks new driver for tech era

Chinese producer price pop pains policymakers

Chinese jeweller peddles gems of diversification

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe; | Editing by Swaha Pattanaik and Amanda Gomez)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.