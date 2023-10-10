Amazon’s October Prime Day 2023: What Can Investors Expect?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has revealed Prime Big Deal Days, another major savings event following its last Prime Day in July. It’s a chance to make a wishlist and access early discounts, as if we need even more reasons to rack up the online shopping expenses ahead of the holiday season.

Amazon has revealed that Prime Big Deal Days will be held on October 10 and 11 this year. In recent years, Amazon Prime Day has expanded to two days and shifted from its original July timing due to the pandemic, taking place in October in 2020 and 2021, and returning to July in 2022.

The Prime Big Deal Days coincides with the holiday season and promises frequent deals on various products. Shoppers can anticipate new offers every five minutes during specified times, as well as access the Holiday Shop for early gift deals. In addition, they can discover celebrity and influencer recommendations, enjoy discounts on gift cards, and receive free U.S. delivery.

Here’s what you should know about this upcoming event.

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days provide savings in various categories, including electronics, toys, home, fashion, beauty, and Amazon devices. These deals extend to independent sellers, small businesses, and popular brand names like HP, Casper, Carter’s, FujiFilm, Dyson, and KitchenAid, among others.

Prime members can support small businesses by identifying the Small Business badge and using the Small Business Search filter. Additionally, they can find sustainable products through Amazon’s Climate Pledge Friendly program.

The Impact on AMZN Stock

Amazon’s Prime Day no longer seems to significantly impact its stock, as investors turn their attention to the more profitable cloud-computing division. Over the past four years, Amazon’s stock has declined during Prime Day week, a shift from the previous years when the event boosted shares by more than 2%, according to Bloomberg data.

Since its inception, Prime Day has seen steady growth in gross merchandise sales, increasing from $0.9 billion in 2015 to $12.09 billion in 2022. However, given Amazon’s colossal market cap of $1.3 trillion and annual revenue nearing half a trillion dollars, $12 billion in sales is unlikely to have a substantial impact on the company’s overall value.

Amazon’s stock has been on an uptrend since before Prime Day’s launch in 2015. Analyzing its price chart suggests that Prime Day sales haven’t had a significant impact on share prices. While Prime Day did show growth in subscriber offers, its impact on Amazon’s stock remains relatively small.

How to Prepare for Prime Big Deal Days

Ensure you have an active Amazon Prime membership, which you can start with a 30-day free trial. Afterward, it costs $14.99 monthly or $139 annually. Prime offers fast, free two-day shipping, Prime Video, ad-free music streaming, unlimited photo storage, and more. Many Prime Big Deal Days’ top deals, including Lightning Deals, are exclusive to Prime members. Update your payment methods and delivery settings to expedite your purchases.

Final Thoughts

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days are significant savings events for Prime members. It provides access to discounts on various products and supports small businesses and sustainable products. While its impact on Amazon’s stock remains relatively small, it can still generate substantial revenue.

With members and sales growing each year, Prime Big Deal Days shows no signs of slowing down. By preparing ahead and taking advantage of exclusive Prime member deals, you can make the most out of this event. With new offers every five minutes, it’s an excellent opportunity to shop for holiday gifts and save money at the same time. Don’t miss out on this exciting event!

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald has a LONG position in AMZN. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald's love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years.

