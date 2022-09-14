US Markets
AMZN

Amazon's next union vote to start on Oct. 12 in upstate New York

Contributors
Jeffrey Dastin Reuters
Calif. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Abhishek Chinnappa

Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday said employees at its "ALB1" warehouse in upstate New York will start voting on Oct. 12 on whether to unionize, with the ballot count expected to commence on Oct. 18.

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O on Wednesday said employees at its "ALB1" warehouse in upstate New York will start voting on Oct. 12 on whether to unionize, with the ballot count expected to commence on Oct. 18.

It will be the third time this year staff at a company facility cast ballots on whether to join the Amazon Labor Union, a group led by former employee Christian Smalls that won the first-ever union election inside the online retailer in the United States. Amazon has contested that result.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported the October election dates.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, Calif.; Editing by Howard Goller)

((Jeffrey.Dastin@thomsonreuters.com; +1 424 434 7548;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular