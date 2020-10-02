Amazon's More Than 19,000 Employees Tested COVID-19 Positive

(RTTNews) - Amazon said its 19,816 employees have tested positive or have been presumed positive for COVID-19.

This is however, 42 percent lower than the expected number of around 33,952 cases based on the analysis that compared COVID-19 case rates to the general population, as reported by Johns Hopkins University.

The company analyzed data on all 1.372 million Amazon and Whole Foods Market front-line employees across the U.S. employed at any time from March 1 to September 19.

In a blog post, Amazon wrote, "We've decided to publicly share the COVID-19 infection rates among Amazon front-line employees—something few if any companies and no other major retailers have done. We hope other large companies will also release their detailed learnings and case rates because doing so will help all of us.|"

The e-commerce giant said it is conducting thousands of tests a day and growing to 50,000 tests a day across 650 sites by November as part of its effort to keep front-line employees safe.

The company said that in March itself amid the coronavirus spread, it had assembled a team to focus on testing Amazon employees of Covid-19. From research scientists and program managers to procurement specialists and software engineers were moved from their day jobs to focus on this initiative, and also hired dozens of lab technicians and others.

Amazon is investing hundreds of millions of dollars in this initiative.

Along with testing, the company also provides its employees comprehensive health insurance from their first day on the job and paid time off to any employee who needs to be quarantined or receive treatment.

Amazon has introduced or changed over 150 processes to ensure the health and safety of teams, including distributing over 100 million face masks.

