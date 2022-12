Dec 2 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O top media executive Jeff Blackburn plans to retire at the start of 2023, the e-commerce giant said on Friday.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

