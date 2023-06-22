News & Insights

Markets
AMZN

Amazon's iRobot deal faces EU antitrust investigation, sources say

Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

June 22, 2023 — 10:15 am EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, June 22 (Reuters) - Amazon's AMZN.O $1.7 billion acquisition of robot vacuum cleaner maker iRobot IRBT.O faces a full-scale EU antitrust investigation, people familiar with the matter said, weeks after the U.S. online retail giant won UK approval for the deal.

Amazon announced the takeover in August last year to expand its portfolio of smart devices which include Alexa voice assistant, smart thermostats, security devices and wall mounted smart displays.

The European Commission is scheduled to launch a four-month investigation following the end of its preliminary review of the deal on July 6, the people said.

Amazon is unlikely to offer remedies during this initial phase, one of the people said. However it has a final shot in the next few days at convincing the EU competition watchdog that the deal is pro-competitive although the odds are high.

The Commission and Amazon declined to comment.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alison Williams, Kirsten Donovan)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
IRBT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.