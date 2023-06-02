News & Insights

Amazon's India, South Asia cloud unit head resigns

June 02, 2023 — 04:32 am EDT

By Munsif Vengattil and Aditya Kalra

NEW DELHI, June 2 (Reuters) - The India and South Asia head of Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O cloud division, Puneet Chandok, has resigned with effect from August 31, the company said on Friday.

Chandok had taken the helm of Amazon Web Services in June 2019.

Vaishali Kasture, currently head of enterprise for mid-market and global businesses at AWS India and South Asia, would take on the role of interim leader of commercial business for the unit, the U.S. online retailer said.

The news came over two weeks after Amazon's cloud computing unit revealed plans to invest 1.06 trillion rupees ($12.87 billion) in India by 2030, doubling down on its past investments to cater to the growing demand for such services in Asia's No. 3 economy.

$1 = 82.3340 Indian rupees

