Amazon's French warehouses to resume work with 30% of staff on Tuesday - unions

PARIS, May 18 (Reuters) - Amazon's French warehouses are set to re-open on Tuesday with about 30% of employees, three union officials said, following an agreement with staff representatives last week.

The e-commerce giant's six French warehouses have been closed since April 16 after court rulings that ordered it to restrict deliveries during the COVID-19 pandemic or face hefty fines.

A spokeswoman for Amazon declined to comment on the proportion of employees resuming work in warehouses on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, Editing by Sarah White)

