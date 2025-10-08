Amazon's Fintech Play With UPI Circle: Can the Technology Deliver?

Amazon's AMZN aggressive push into India's digital payments landscape through its UPI Circle initiative represents a calculated move to capture market share in one of the world's fastest-growing fintech ecosystems. India's digital payment transaction volumes surged 35% in fiscal 2025, with digital payment preferences for offline purchases climbing from 48% to 56% within a single year. The market is projected to reach $7 trillion by 2030, creating substantial opportunities for early movers who can establish dominant positions.



The new "UPI Circle" feature enables families in India to manage UPI payments jointly. Primary account holders can add family members with preset spending limits, while maintaining full control over transactions. The service particularly targets digitally-savvy household managers and digital-native teenagers without individual banking access, potentially expanding the addressable market significantly.



The expansion of payment capabilities to smartwatches and wearables through partnerships with NPCI demonstrates Amazon's commitment to ecosystem integration. However, similar features are being developed by competitors, potentially neutralizing any first-mover advantages. The company's rewards ecosystem, offering 5% assured cashback upon meeting monthly transaction milestones, mirrors promotional strategies already employed throughout the industry.



While the parent company experienced strong growth, the Amazon Pay India segment reported a 7% revenue drop for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.



The company’s ability to convert payment users into higher-margin Amazon Prime subscribers and frequent shoppers will ultimately determine the success of this fintech expansion. While the infrastructure investments and partnerships demonstrate commitment, the path to profitability in India's intensely competitive payments market remains uncertain.

How Rivals Compare in Integrated Payment Ecosystems

PayPal PYPL maintains dominant positions in digital wallets and checkout solutions across multiple markets, with its Venmo platform successfully targeting younger demographics through social payment features. PayPal's established infrastructure and regulatory compliance across numerous countries provide advantages that Amazon Pay must replicate market by market.



Block Inc. XYZ, formerly Square, has built its ecosystem around small business merchant services while expanding into consumer banking through Cash App. Block's approach to embedded finance within commerce platforms mirrors Amazon's strategy, though Block focuses more heavily on cryptocurrency integration and buy-now-pay-later offerings.



Both PayPal and Block derive substantially higher revenue percentages from payment processing compared to Amazon, making their fintech operations more central to investment theses than Amazon's diversified model.

AMZN’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Amazon shares have returned 1.1% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the Zacks Internet – Commerce industry and the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector’s growth of 9.7% and 6.4%, respectively.

AMZN’s YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, the AMZN stock appears overvalued, trading at a forward 12-month price/earnings ratio of 29.96X, higher than the industry’s 24.11X. Amazon has a Value Score of D.

AMZN’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMZN’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $6.76 per share, which has seen an upward revision of 0.4% over the past 30 days. This indicates a 22.24% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Amazon.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

Amazon.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amazon.com, Inc. Quote

Amazon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Block, Inc. (XYZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.