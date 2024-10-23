Amazon’s enhanced homepage features make shopping easier, personalized

Amanda Doerr, Vice President of Core Shopping at Amazon blogged in part, earlier: “Improvements include personalized recommendations, improved browsing, and streamlined reordering in time for the holiday shopping season. We love innovating to offer customers the best combination of selection, value, and convenience, and strive to set the industry standard for a world-class shopping experience. Our shopping experience is rooted in making customers’ lives better and easier every day, leading us to invent features such as quick and easy shopping with Buy Now, customer reviews and more recently review highlights, and Rufus, our AI shopping assistant. We regularly make improvements to our store to help customers find the right products quickly-from personalizing product titles in search, to introducing visual search tools, to making it easier to learn about different types of products with AI Shopping Guides. When rolling out new features, we take an intentionally iterative approach, often testing multiple versions to ensure an easy and intuitive customer experience.We’re adding to that list by testing new homepage features and design elements on the Amazon Shopping app for iOS and Android for millions of customers in the U.S. These features bring customers a more personalized and easy-to-navigate place to start their shopping and showcase products and services from across Amazon that reflect their interests and shopping habits. We’re testing these new experiences with select customers and look forward to sharing with more U.S. customers in the coming months.”

