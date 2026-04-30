Amazon’s Earnings Just Sent the Stock to New Highs—What’s Next?

Shares of tech giant Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) opened at a fresh all-time high on Thursday, 30 April, following their earnings report the previous night. It’s the latest leg in a strong rally that’s seen the stock gain more than 35% since the end of March. For investors who had grown frustrated with the stock’s lack of momentum over the past year, it’s looking like their patience has paid off.

As we’ll see below, based on the numbers themselves, the question isn’t whether Amazon has delivered—it clearly has. Rather, the question is whether it can keep delivering at a level that justifies both the recent move and what now looks like a much higher bar. Let’s jump in and take a closer look.

A Knockout Quarter Across the Board

In terms of what to make of the report, some earnings simply beat expectations, while others shift the narrative. This was firmly the latter. Amazon delivered comfortably ahead of expectations on both revenue and earnings, but more importantly, it did so in a way that directly addressed the market’s biggest concerns.

For months, investors had questioned whether, and when, the company’s massive investment in artificial intelligence (AI) would translate into meaningful returns. This quarter provided the clearest indication yet that it already is.

AWS growth accelerated sharply, with year-over-year sales growth of 28%, affirming the story of accelerating demand for cloud and AI infrastructure. That’s important because AWS remains the engine of Amazon’s profitability. Any sign of momentum there has an outsized impact on how the entire business is valued.

AI Is Now Driving the Business, Not Just the Story

However, the most important shift from this report is that AI is no longer just a narrative layer sitting atop Amazon’s business. It’s now clearly embedded within it.

Demand for AI-related services is driving AWS's growth, and that demand is showing up not just in current revenue but also in backlog and forward visibility. Strategic partnerships and large-scale customer commitments further reinforce the idea that Amazon is becoming a central player in the infrastructure powering the AI economy.

At the same time, the company is beginning to highlight the upside potential of its own custom silicon, particularly its Trainium chips. These are not just cost-saving tools, but potential revenue drivers in their own right, positioning Amazon as both a provider and enabler of AI infrastructure.

For investors, it means they no longer have to focus on whether Amazon can effectively monetize AI, but instead on how big that opportunity can become.

The CapEx Debate Is Evolving

That said, it doesn’t mean the ongoing, valid concerns about spending have disappeared. Amazon must continue to invest heavily to realize its potential, with capital expenditures expected to remain extremely elevated as it builds out the necessary infrastructure. Not long ago, this was seen as a major headwind, with investors worried that returns might take too long to materialize.

While the scale of the spending hasn’t changed, the perception of it has, with this report. That’s a meaningful shift, but it is not without its own risks, especially when it's impacting free cash flow to the extent it is at Amazon. It goes without saying that high spending still requires high returns, and the market will be watching closely to ensure that this early momentum continues.

The Potential Problem: The Bar Just Got Much Higher

If there is a challenge for Amazon coming out of this report, it’s that expectations have now increased just as much as the stock. A 35% rally in just over a month, combined with a decisive earnings beat, means that much of the near-term optimism is surely already reflected in the price.

The thing is, though, analysts are projecting further gains, with some post-earnings price target updates reaching as high as $325. That creates a different kind of setup. Amazon is no longer a stock that needs to prove itself; it needs to sustain and build on what it has just delivered. That means there’s a higher bar and less room for disappointment. In other words, any signs of slowing growth, weaker demand, or delays in translating AI momentum into broader profitability could quickly shift sentiment.

For investors, that means balancing two realities. On the one hand, the long-term opportunity remains compelling, with AI-driven growth, expanding margins, and new revenue streams pointing to further upside. On the other hand, the stock is now trading at levels that suggest much of that success will materialize. Yes, Amazon has proven the bull case for now—the next move depends on whether it can keep proving it.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.