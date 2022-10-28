Amazon's Earnings: The One Thing No One Is Talking About

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported earnings after the market closed on Thursday, and shares have taken a beating since the results came out. Most investors have focused on growth rates and margins, but the balance sheet is telling us a lot as well. In the video below, Travis Hoium highlights why it was changes on the balance sheet that caused a negative $19.7 billion in free cash flow over the past year, and why the challenges may not be over.

*Stock prices used were end of day prices of Oct. 27, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 28, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Amazon wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Travis Hoium has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify and short January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.