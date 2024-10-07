Amazon’s Cost-Cutting Efforts Boost Optimism among Top Analysts

Two Top-rated Wall Street analysts, Nicholas Jones of JMP Securities and Brian Nowak of Morgan Stanley (MS), are optimistic about Amazon (AMZN) stock. Interestingly, both analysts highlight the company’s long-term potential, driven by its strategic cost-saving initiatives.

Top Analysts Bullish on AMZN’s Costs Savings Potential

Let’s take a closer look at what both analysts expect from AMZN stock.

JMP Securities analyst Nicholas Jones reiterated a Buy rating on Amazon with a $265 price target, suggesting a 42.1% upside. Jones estimates Amazon could save over $20 billion annually by using self-driving technology for middle-mile transport and replacing gas-powered vans with Rivian (RIVN) electric vans for last-mile delivery, potentially cutting per-mile energy costs by nearly half.



Is Amazon a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

Turning to Wall Street, AMZN stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 44 Buys and one Hold assigned in the last three months. At $224.05, the average Amazon price target implies a 20.13% upside potential. Shares of the company have gained 22.75% year-to-date.

