US Markets
AMZN

Amazon's cloud unit to invest $6 bln in Malaysia by 2037

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 01, 2023 — 09:40 pm EST

Written by Mrinmay Dey for Reuters ->

March 1 (Reuters) - Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing division of Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, said on Wednesday it plans to invest $6 billion in Malaysia over the next 14 years to strengthen its cloud services infrastructure in the country.

This marks the company's latest move in its plan to build AWS Infrastructure Regions across southeast Asia.

The infrastructure hub will enable customers in the region to store data securely, the subsidiary said in a statement.

AWS' cloud platform offers more than 200 services, including storage, robotics and artificial intelligence.

Last year, AWS had announced a $5 billion investment in Thailand.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Mrinmay.Dey@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.