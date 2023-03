Amazon's cloud unit to invest $6 bln in Malaysia by 2037

March 1 (Reuters) - Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing division of Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, said on Wednesday it plans to invest $6 billion in Malaysia over the next 14 years to strengthen its cloud services infrastructure in the country.

This marks the company's latest move in its plan to build AWS Infrastructure Regions across southeast Asia.

The infrastructure hub will enable customers in the region to store data securely, the subsidiary said in a statement.

AWS' cloud platform offers more than 200 services, including storage, robotics and artificial intelligence.

Last year, AWS had announced a $5 billion investment in Thailand.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

