Amazon's Cloud Unit Invests $20 Million Into Developing Better Covid-19 Testing

Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) cloud unit Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced Friday it is investing $20 million to speed up the development of a faster COVID-19 test.

In a blog post, Teresa Carlson, vice president for Amazon Web Services' worldwide public sector business, said AWS is launching the AWS Diagnostic Development Initiative, which will support customers who are working to bring "better, more accurate, diagnostic solutions to market faster" and promote better collaboration between organizations working on similar problems.

IMAGE SOURCE: AMAZON.

AWS said it's committing an initial $20 million investment to the initiative, with the funding provided via a combination of AWS in-kind credits and technical support. The program is open to accredited research institutions and private entities that use AWS to support research workloads.

The emphasis will initially be on COVID-19, but AWS said it will consider other infectious disease diagnostic projects in the future.

"In our Amazon Web Services (AWS) business, one area where we have heard an urgent need is in the research and development of diagnostics, which consist of rapid, accurate detection and testing of COVID-19," wrote Carlson. "Better diagnostics will help accelerate treatment and containment, and in time, shorten the course of this epidemic."

AWS is setting up a counsel of outside technical advisors that will consist of scientists, global health policy experts and "thought leaders" in infectious disease diagnostics. AWS Diagnostic Development Initiative is launching with 35 global research institutions, start-ups, and businesses focused on containing the virus.

As it stands, COVID-19 tests can take longer than a day to get the results, which means people are left wondering if they should self-quarantine. But if accurate results are received rapidly, it can help slow down the spread of the virus. "Accurate detection is the tip of the spear for any effective pandemic response strategy," wrote Carlson.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Amazon wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Donna Fuscaldo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.